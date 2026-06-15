Emotional finish for Comrades novice who nearly didn’t run race

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Comrades novice Sthembiso Mkhize received physio treatment after he finished the race in 11h36m despite the cramps he suffered in Camperdown. Picture:

A first-time Comrades Marathon runner whose dream of running the ultimate human race was almost shattered by a car crash crossed the finish line 24 minutes before the 12-hour cut-off.

Sthembiso Mkhize, 42, a finance administrator at the Oyster Box hotel in Umhlanga, said he was very emotional when he finished the race in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

“It was a mix of tears, joy, shock and disbelief that I had actually done it. I asked myself if it was real,” said Mkhize, whose fiancée, two sons and daughter as well as other running mates celebrated his achievement.

The Gijima.com runner who entered under Hollywood Bets’ colours suffered severe lacerations, lower back injuries and upper-body internal trauma that kept him in hospital for a week and unable to train for more than a month after the accident in March.

He and seven other teammates were en route to a marathon on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast when a tyre burst.

“I saw my life flash before me. I was the only one seriously injured and had to have physio to learn to walk again. It hasn’t been an easy journey, but with God’s grace and support from my running community and family, I was able to get back on my feet and onto the road to complete my dream of running the Comrades,” he said.

However, he experienced his fair share of pre-race jitters, including nightmares of his fellow runners leaving him behind as they crossed the finish line.

Mkhize, from KwaMaphumulo, said his love for running was sparked by his mother, who encouraged her children to watch the Comrades and other sports on TV.

He said after the race his family told him his mother called them around noon to “tell me to stop running because she had seen the other runners cross the finish line and I wouldn’t make it in time”.

He was amused by his mother’s concern and called her to give her the good news.

“She was very happy that I had finished and was so proud of me.”

Mkhize said he could have shaved off at least an hour from his finishing time, but he suffered severe cramping after completing about 60km of the 85.77km course from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

“I was pacing myself to finish around 10 hours, but the cramps became unbearable. I got some physio, and other people helped with some spray near Camperdown. With their support and encouragement, I was able to get back up and finish.”

Mkhize and his athletics community Gijima.com celebrated with a lunch and medal ceremony on Monday.

“I am a bit sore, but not as bad as I expected it to be. I can walk but don’t ask me to bend or anything like that! I will definitely be back next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, eThekwini municipality said the 99th edition of the marathon delivered “substantial economic and tourism benefits” to the city.

Hotels, restaurants, transport operators, tourism establishments and various local businesses experienced increased activity throughout the race weekend as thousands of runners and supporters descended on eThekwini.

The city welcomed about 21,600 participants and an estimated 65,000 spectators, highlighting the event’s important role in driving economic growth, stimulating tourism, and promoting Durban as a leading destination for major international events.

“The Comrades Marathon remains one of the city’s most valuable sporting events, attracting thousands of visitors who contribute to the local economy while showcasing Durban’s world-class hospitality and tourism offerings,” the city said.

To enhance the race-day experience, the municipality hosted a vibrant Comrades Marathon Fan Park at Kings Park Athletics Stadium, where residents and visitors gathered to watch the race live, enjoy family-friendly entertainment and celebrate the achievements of participating runners.

Municipal teams were deployed immediately after the event to ensure the route remained clean, safe and accessible for residents and motorists.

The operation resulted in the collection of 13 tonnes of general waste, and 28 tonnes of recyclable materials were recovered.

Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu confirmed that race day was well co-ordinated, with no bylaw infringements or arrests recorded.

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