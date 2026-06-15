Gauteng schools recorded 4,600 violent incidents in five years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Research by the Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention has found a link between crime in communities and incidents in schools, suggesting many of the challenges experienced by pupils are rooted in broader social problems. Stock image:

Story audio is generated using AI

More than 4,600 incidents of violence have been reported in Gauteng schools over the past five years, painting a troubling picture of the safety challenges facing pupils and teachers in the province.

The Gauteng education department said the figures are part of a broader pattern of crime, vandalism, substance abuse and misconduct that continues to disrupt teaching and learning in schools.

According to the department, schools also reported more than 4,100 incidents of vandalism during the same period, while close to 400 incidents of sexual misconduct and nearly 1,400 search and seizure cases were recorded.

“These numbers are a concern as they indicate schools are under threat,” the department said.

The figures come as Gauteng battles high levels of crime. Recently released crime statistics show the province recorded 118,311 crimes, accounting for 26% of all crimes reported nationally in the first quarter of 2026.

Research by the Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention has found a link between crime in communities and incidents in schools, suggesting many of the challenges experienced by pupils are rooted in broader social problems.

The department said violence in schools is often linked to gang conflicts in communities, gang activity spilling into schools, and the presence of shebeens and drug dens near learning institutions.

For many parents, the issue goes beyond statistics.

Through the department’s “It takes a village to raise a child” Thuto-Pele community engagement programme, parents, school governing bodies, teachers and community leaders have repeatedly raised concerns about bullying, pupil-on-pupil violence, substance abuse, vandalism, theft and criminal activity around schools.

Many have also expressed fears about the safety of children travelling to and from school each day.

The concerns raised by communities mirror the findings of a comprehensive study commissioned by the department and conducted by the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership and Governance.

The study profiled more than 1,300 schools in Gauteng and identified 245 high-risk schools requiring targeted support and intervention.

It found gang-related violence, bullying, substance abuse, sexual harassment, theft, vandalism and criminal activity in surrounding communities were among the major threats affecting schools.

The department said the findings reinforced its belief that school safety cannot be treated as a school issue alone.

“School safety is part of broader societal challenges relating to crime, violence, substance abuse and social instability that confront South Africa, which continue to affect communities and are increasingly finding expression in our school environments.”

The impact is being felt in classrooms around the province.

The department said pupils who do not feel safe are less likely to attend school regularly, participate in lessons or perform to their full potential. Teachers working in unsafe environments also face pressures that affect morale, productivity and teaching effectiveness.

Crime and vandalism are further draining already limited resources, with schools often forced to spend money on repairs and security instead of educational programmes.

“Safe schools are therefore not only a security imperative but also an educational imperative,” the department said.

To address the problem, the department has strengthened partnerships with the SAPS through a 10-point protocol signed in 2025. The agreement includes measures such as searches and seizures and improved reporting and monitoring of school-related crimes.

Technology has also become part of the solution. CCTV systems have been installed at 606 schools around Gauteng, while additional surveillance support has been provided through initiatives such as the Vodacom school safety project.

The department has also invested in pupil wellbeing and psychosocial support.

Through its partnership with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, more than 11,000 pupils and more than 150 teachers participated in mental health awareness and suicide prevention programmes during April.

The Teddy Bear Foundation supported more than 100 schools and provided assistance to pupils affected by trauma, abuse and behavioural challenges.

The department said the programmes highlight an important reality: school safety is not only about physical security.

“The evidence emerging from these programmes demonstrates that school safety extends beyond physical security. Effective school safety interventions must also address learner wellbeing, mental health, psychosocial support, family circumstances and broader community conditions that influence pupil development.”

The department is also reviewing its school safety strategy, with a revised framework expected to be finalised later this year.

The new strategy will place greater emphasis on prevention, early intervention, stakeholder co-ordination and technology-driven solutions.

However, education officials insist the government cannot solve the problem on its own.

“Protecting pupils is a shared responsibility. Protecting schools is a shared responsibility. Building safer communities is a shared responsibility.”

The department has called on parents, communities, faith-based organisations, civil society groups and law enforcement agencies to work together to ensure schools remain places of learning, opportunity and hope for every child in Gauteng.

TimesLIVE