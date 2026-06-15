Groundbreaking liver machine could save more lives as it debuts in SA

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A new R2.7m liver perfusion machine that could save more lives has been introduced at the Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre, making it the first transplant centre in Africa to use the technology for liver transplantation.

The medical device preserves and resuscitates donor livers outside the body by pumping warm, oxygenated blood and nutrients through the organ.

Prof Jerome Loveland, head of solid organ transplantation at the medical centre, said last week that the machine is currently the only one of its kind in Africa.

“We’ve become part of an international community. This is the only one on this continent,” Loveland told reporters.

The machine, introduced through a partnership between the Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre, Surgeons for Little Lives and corporate sponsor Weelee, keeps donor livers functioning outside the body while doctors assess and improve their condition before a transplant.

Doctors said the technology could increase the number of donor livers available for transplant, reduce complications and improve survival rates for patients waiting for life-saving surgery.

Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre is home to one of Africa’s leading liver transplant programmes and has performed more than 1,000 such operations.

“As a transplant programme, our responsibility extends far beyond the operating theatre,” said Loveland.

“This technology will help us better assess donor organs and increase the number of livers that can safely be transplanted, while simultaneously improving results. In a country where every donor organ matters, this will have a significant impact on organ utility and patient outcomes,” he said.

South Africa continues to face a severe shortage of donor organs, forcing transplant teams to make difficult decisions about which organs can be used.

Dr Sharan Rambarran, a transplant surgeon at the medical facility, said the new technology gives doctors far more information about the condition of a liver before surgery.

“Traditionally, organs are preserved on ice and assessment is limited. Machine perfusion allows us to monitor how the liver is functioning outside the body,” he said.

“Beyond the valuable information it provides, the machine has the ability to resuscitate the liver by delivering oxygen to the liver cells, creating the best metabolic environment outside the body. This helps us make more informed clinical decisions and potentially increases the number of organs that can safely be transplanted.”

In a country where every donor organ matters, this will have a significant impact on organ utility and patient outcomes. — Prof Jerome Loveland, Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre

The machine is also expected to reduce complications after surgery, shorten hospital stays and improve recovery.

Dr Bilal Bobat, transplant hepatologist at the medical centre, said many patients do not survive the wait for a suitable donor organ.

“Too many patients in South Africa deteriorate while waiting for a transplant because there are simply not enough donor organs available,” he said.

“Anything that helps us safely expand organ utilisation has the potential to directly impact survival and quality of life for patients and families facing end-stage liver disease.”

Weelee CEO Errol Levin said the company was proud to support the initiative and was always looking for opportunities to contribute to causes that create real and lasting impact.

While doctors welcomed the technology, they stressed that organ donation remained critical to saving lives. They said increasing public awareness about organ donation remained one of the most important steps in improving access to life-saving transplants in South Africa.

Liver transplant recipient Winston Baatjies, who spoke at the launch, described how the transplant gave him a second chance in life.

Liver transplant recipient and survivor, Winston Baatjies, says he is grateful to be given a second chance at life following his liver surgery. (Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre)

Baatjies underwent a liver transplant in December 2018 after suffering from end-stage liver failure caused by sarcoidosis.

He said he was fighting for his life and the operation allowed him to witness his son’s achievements.

He said one of the biggest highlights has been seeing his son Cameron graduate and begin building a successful career in cinematography.

According to Baatjies, Cameron graduated with an honours degree from AFDA and works in the film industry. His work has appeared on Netflix and M-Net.

“I wouldn’t have seen it if it wasn’t for the transplant. It’s just a blessing to see his achievements,” he said.

Baatjies said his life changed completely after the transplant.

“Before that, my quality of life was very poor because I was in end-stage liver failure,” he said.

He emphasised that the transplant came with its own challenges, including three months months of isolation to avoid infection.

He said that recovery was slow, with regular doctor’s visits and a gradual return to normal life. But the results have been life-changing.

“After my transplant, my quality of life has improved. I am very happy with the outcome of the transplant.”

Baatjies said he has since been able to enjoy experiences he never thought possible.

“I was able to experience a whole range of things that I thought I would never be able to experience. And it has just been wonderful. The medical care has been exceptional and life has been good.”

He said he remains grateful to the donor family whose decision made his second chance possible.

“I’m only able to see it because ... there was a family who thought of somebody else in their time of need and distress. And I’m always grateful and blessed to know that there was a family that thought of me.”