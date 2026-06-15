Man arrested with 937 lobster tails in Woodstock

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City of Cape Town law enforcement officers arrested a man and seized 937 lobster tails in Woodstock after a tip-off from a member of the public. Picture:

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A 33-year-old man was arrested after City of Cape Town law enforcement officers discovered 937 lobster tails allegedly destined for the illegal market during an operation in Woodstock on Sunday.

The suspect was detained at Woodstock police station and is expected to face charges relating to the possession of marine resources.

According to the city’s law enforcement marine unit, officers were on patrol when they were approached by a member of the public who reported the alleged illegal sale of lobster tails at the Old Woodstock Hospital site.

Acting on the information, officers conducted an operation that led to the discovery of the large haul and the arrest of the suspect.

Safety and security MMC JP Smith said preliminary investigations suggested the case could be linked to organised criminal activity.

“Officers also established that the suspect has gang affiliations, indicating that this was likely more than just a side hustle, but rather a means to finance other illegal activities,” Smith said.

He commended the whistleblower whose tip-off led to the arrest.

“The plundering of marine resources remains an ongoing challenge. We witnessed just a week ago how a routine bylaw transgression led officers to another significant haul of illegally possessed lobster tails.”

Community co-operation remained critical in the fight against environmental crimes and illegal trade, he said.

The arrest was part of a busy week for the city’s law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement officers made 386 arrests and issued 64,664 notices for various traffic and bylaw infringements over the past week.

Metro police officers made 109 arrests, including 31 for driving under the influence of alcohol. Officers also recovered three firearms, an imitation firearm, various quantities of drugs and nine hijacked or stolen vehicles.

Traffic officers arrested 41 suspects, including 31 motorists for drunk driving, seven for reckless and negligent driving, and three on other charges. They recorded 43,171 traffic offences, impounded 136 public transport vehicles and executed 1,145 outstanding warrants of arrest.

In a separate incident, law enforcement advancement programme officers patrolling Nyanga East arrested a 35-year-old man on Saturday after allegedly finding him in possession of an Uzi submachine gun and a 9mm pistol.

The city said its enforcement agencies would continue targeting illegal firearms, drug trafficking, vehicle-related crime and the unlawful exploitation of marine resources.

TimesLIVE