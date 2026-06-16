Breaking barriers: DBSH connects underserved youth to STEM opportunities

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At the Dream Women in STEM Technovation Summit, young pupils dived into interactive activities that spark creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving. From building ideas to experimenting with STEM-inspired projects. Picture:

As South Africa commemorates 50 years since the 1976 Soweto Uprising, Dream Big, Stay Humble (DBSH), a youth empowerment organisation, is committed to equipping young people from underserved communities with the knowledge, skills and networks needed to succeed.

Founded by 29-year-old social entrepreneur Khayelihle Nkabinde in 2015 while he was in matric, the initiative provides aspiring entrepreneurs with practical knowledge, mentorship, networking opportunities, and guidance on business development.

“Dream Big, Stay Humble isn’t just about inspiration; it’s about creating structural access so that a young person’s starting point doesn’t dictate their finish line. The goal isn’t to live on Earth forever but to leave something that will,” said Nkabinde.

Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, the organisation focuses on STEM education, tech literacy, entrepreneurship, and holistic community upliftment.

“Women remain under-represented in many science, technology, engineering and mathematics [STEM] fields. The initiative was created to expose young women to opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics while connecting them with role models and industry professionals. We want girls to see that they belong in these spaces and can become future innovators and leaders.”

At the Dream Women in STEM Technovation Summit, young pupils got stuck into interactive activities that spark creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving. From building ideas to experimenting with STEM-inspired projects. ( Dream Big Stay Humble)

According to Nkabinde, what began as a personal vision rooted in service and ambition has evolved into a structured platform connecting young people with mentors, professionals, entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

He told TimesLIVE his upbringing, shaped by his grandfather’s humanitarian work and commitment to community service, instilled early lessons in leadership, humility, and responsibility that are the backbone of the organisation’s philosophy: encouraging young people to dream beyond their immediate circumstances while remaining grounded in service to others.

“I grew up in an environment which helped me believe that everything I can think of is possible. I was highly motivated by the leaders around me, from my familial leaders all the way to my sports leaders.

“My grandfather’s work influenced me in such a way by first understanding that life is meant to be lived with people and not above them. He grew my love for being with people and serving them to empower them, and that’s exactly what leadership is, serving while leading.”

At the Dream Women in STEM Technovation Summit, learning went beyond theory; it was about hands-on experience. Young pupils were involved in interactive activities that spark creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving. From building ideas to experimenting with STEM-inspired projects. (Dream Big Stay Humble)

Since its establishment, Dream Big, Stay Humble has positively impacted more than 4,000 young people through its various programmes, events, workshops, and community initiatives, and its goal is to help them move beyond having an idea and develop the skills needed to build sustainable and impactful enterprises.

Jane Cholo, a grade 11 pupil at Maphutha Secondary School in Thembisa, was one of the pupils who recently attended a summit hosted by the organisation in Soweto and will jet off to the US to be part of an academic camp.

“It was a really wonderful experience. Over the three days attended, I was introduced to different STEM careers I didn’t even know existed. I got to do hands-on science experiments, create my own project, and present it to the group; it’s a really good programme for young girls because it shows them that science and tech are for them too,” said Cholo.

TimesLIVE