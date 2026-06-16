DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi shift gears with Mercedes-Benz Vans at Hollywoodbets Durban July

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While fans noticed one marquee missing from this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July line-up, Afrotainment founder DJ Tira and his wife Gugu Khathi are shifting the conversation through their latest partnership.

The two stars collaborated with Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa for a social media campaign, which will see them documenting their premium lifestyle experiences on race day.

“The Durban July blends music, culture, and luxury in a way that mirrors how we’ve built our careers creating moments that feel premium yet accessible. Mercedes-Benz represents craftsmanship, performance, and a lifestyle that resonates with our audiences. Being part of this campaign feels like a natural extension of telling stories that celebrate excellence, heritage, and progress,” Gugu told TshisaLIVE.

“Personally, it’s an opportunity to stand beside a brand that mirrors our values of quality, reliability, and aspirational living while staying authentic to our roots and audience. We want South Africans to see that entertainment and culture can coexist with luxury in a way that feels authentic and inclusive. The message is that excellence is attainable, and it’s for everyone who works hard and believes in quality,” Tira added.

Having been in the industry for more than two decades, Tira said this collaboration was another step that keeps Afrotainment ahead of the curve.

“Consistency is about showing up with energy, quality, and professionalism across every project. Relevance comes from listening to our audiences, evolving with culture, and choosing collaborations that align with our brand story and the moment. In today’s work, we look for partnerships that reinforce those values — projects that are credible, culturally meaningful, and have a clear sense of purpose."

Beyond the race day, while Tira has been known for Fact Durban Rocks parties he hosts during the Durban July weekend, this year he has collaborated with DJ and producer Kabza De Small for what is expected to be a standout event.

Tira said he’s also set to release new music with Kabza, Goldmax and Captain.

TshisaLIVE