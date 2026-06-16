Five minutes with rising star WorldPeace as she releases new single

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WorldPeace, who started her musical journey at a young age through choir and orchestra training, where she developed skills in multiple instruments, has released a new single called Only girl in the world in collaboration with Shayzar.

“The single came from a very honest place. It’s not just about romantic love, it’s about how you see yourself and how you allow yourself to be seen. The title is a statement of worth and choosing to feel like you matter, even in spaces where you’re not always centred,” WorldPeace told TshisaLIVE.

“I wrote it at a time when I was really stepping into myself, understanding my voice, my presence, and what I bring into any space, whether it’s love, music, or life in general. It’s about that moment where you stop shrinking and start owning your space fully.”

WorldPeace spoke to TshisaLIVE about her budding music career:

The track blends R&B with Afro-Pop and deals with self-worth and emotional presence. How did collaborating with Shayzar shape the sound and message?

Working with Shayzar really helped bring the emotional depth of the song to life. I naturally lean into R&B because it allows me to be expressive and vulnerable, and he brought in Afro-Pop elements that gave the track a sense of movement and warmth. It became a balance between feeling and rhythm. You can sit with the message, but you can also feel it in the music.

I also appreciated that he understood the song’s intention, so the production never overpowered the message, it supported it. That collaboration allowed the sound to feel honest yet accessible and uplifting. It was definitely an honour working with him.

Your journey started in choir and orchestra with multiple instruments and music theory. How does that classical training show up when you’re making R&B/Afro-Pop today?

My background in choir and orchestra really shaped how I hear and make music now. It taught me structure and how to layer sound intentionally.

Even now, I’m very aware of harmonies, arrangements, and how everything sits together. That foundation allows me to be more expressive and intentional, because I understand what I’m doing, not just feeling it. Even though the sound has evolved, that classical training is always there. It’s what keeps the music grounded while I explore different styles.

Between Not Just an Album and your 2024 project, The Extraction, how has your sound and mindset evolved into what we hear on Only girl in the world?

My earlier work was more experimental and exploratory, where I was still figuring out my identity as an artist and allowing myself to create freely without too much structure or pressure.

With Only girl in the world, I feel more intentional. There’s a clearer sense of direction in both my sound and storytelling. I’m still experimental, but now it’s guided. I know what I want to say, how I want it to feel, and how I want people to connect with it.

You’ve performed at the Varsity Cup basketball finals and Back to the City Festival. What’s one stage moment that taught you the most about connecting with a crowd?

One of the biggest things I’ve learned from performing across different stages is that every audience and setup is different. I remember noticing this clearly during live performances where the space, positioning, and crowd distance completely changed how I had to approach the set.

That’s when I realised it comes down to energy exchange. The audience already has energy before you step on stage, and you bring your own into the space. Once those two energies meet, the goal is to find a rhythm where they align. From there, the performance becomes a shared experience, and that’s when the music can really take over the room.