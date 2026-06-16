YOUTH DAY | Youth of 2026 face a different struggle 50 years after 1976 uprising

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Protesters during the June 1976 uprising in South Africa. The Soweto uprising was a series of demonstrations and protests led by black school children in South Africa under apartheid that began on the morning of 16 June 1976. (Photo by Gallo Images / Rapport archives)

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Fifty years after the Soweto Uprising, many young South Africans say their biggest fight is no longer for access to education but for access to jobs.

As the country marks Youth Day and remembers the students who took to the streets in 1976 to protest against apartheid’s unequal education system, a new generation is grappling with unemployment, poverty and an increasingly competitive job market.

For 22-year-old Monicca Mthembu from Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, Youth Day is both a celebration of past victories and a reminder of the challenges facing young people today.

“Youth Day is a reminder that young people have always been a powerful force for change. In 2026, it makes me reflect on a different kind of struggle not fighting for access to education, but fighting for opportunities after getting that education and also the importance of mental health; hence the 1976 generation never took care of their mental health,” she said.

Mthembu, an unemployed graduate and advanced diploma in journalism student, said she grew up believing education would open doors.

“I was taught that education was the key to success and it opens the door to so many opportunities, which was true. I believed that if I worked hard, passed my subjects, and earned a qualification, I would be able to build a stable career, make money and support my family.”

She said she has spent months looking for opportunities and submitting job applications but has failed to find employment.

“I have spent close to six months searching for opportunities. It has been a journey filled with hope, rejection, but I keep on pushing. Every application teaches me patience, but it also highlights how competitive the job market has become.”

She added that she has submitted nearly 50 job applications through online platforms, office drop boxes and networking sites.

“I have sent close to 50 applications using links, handing over to office boxes, LinkedIn, yet nothing.”

Mthembu said she was invited to one interview, only to be asked about a skill that had not been listed in the job advertisement.

The experience has taken an emotional toll on her as she said she had started to question herself while some of her peers are moving forward and getting opportunities while she is not.

Despite the setbacks, she said she remains motivated to never give up on her dreams.

“I believe every human being has their own destiny and timeline when it comes to success. Although it’s not easy, I know I’ll make it. And waking up every day keeps me motivated, also because there’s a reason I am still alive,” she said.

Mthembu reflected on the different times, saying the youth of 1976 fought for the right to quality education.

“Today we are fighting to turn education into employment. Many of us have qualifications but struggle to gain experience because opportunities are limited. We are expected to have experience before getting into positions,” she said.

According to Prof Linda Meyer, MD of private education institution Rosebank International, millions of young people remain trapped by unemployment, poverty and barriers to higher education.

“Fifty years after fighting for education, millions of young South Africans are still fighting for a future. Youth unemployment remains one of the country’s most critical crises, locking millions out of economic participation, including those with degrees and qualifications,” Meyer said.

First-quarter 2026 statistics showed South Africa’s overall unemployment rate stood at 32.7%. However, unemployment among young people was significantly higher, reaching 60.9% for those aged between 15 and 24 and 40.6% for those aged between 25 and 34.

Meyer said the challenges begin long before young people enter the labour market.

Many learners drop out before completing school due to financial hardship, poor infrastructure, weak literacy and numeracy skills, teenage pregnancy and family pressures. Those who make it to university often face funding difficulties and low completion rates.

Even graduates are finding it increasingly difficult to secure employment as technology reshapes the workplace.

“The growing use of artificial intelligence is reshaping entry-level jobs, automating many of the basic tasks that traditionally helped young workers gain experience,” Meyer said.

For some young South Africans, entrepreneurship has become an alternative to waiting for employment opportunities.

Puleng Mphahlele, a 28-year-old single mother and owner of Nailedby_Puleng, told TimesLIVE that financial circumstances pushed her to start her own business.

28-year-old Puleng Mphahlele started her nail and beauty salon business to overcome unemployment in the youth group. (Pul)

“Due to financial constraints, I could not further my studies, and as a single mother I had to find a way to provide for my family and I knew there and then entrepreneurship is the way to go. Today I speak as a certified nail technician and make up artist,” she said.

Before starting her business, she attempted to enter the formal job market but challenges stood in the way.

With only a matric certificate, she found herself competing against graduates.

“As I only had a matric certificate, the job market was more competitive because a company will always prefer a graduate over someone who only holds a matric certificate,” Mphahlele said

Mphahlele believes young people are facing a different struggle to previous generations.

“The youth of today is fighting for employment which is hard to find. We have many graduates who are still unemployed. The youth of 1976 won their fight, now education is accessible to everyone. Unfortunately, we now have more graduates than jobs.”

She emphasised that entrepreneurship is becoming an important tool in addressing unemployment.

“Looking at the beauty industry now, you can never struggle to find a beautician no matter where you go. Today we have more successful entrepreneurs and it is about to be an even greater solution for unemployment,” she said.

However, she warned that finding a skill is one of the challenges young entrepreneurs face.

“Many unsuccessful entrepreneurs start their businesses trying to fight poverty and they forget to look for a skill that is going to sustain them.”

She advised young South Africans to take risks and believe in themselves.

“Marianne Williamson once said our greatest fear is not that we are inadequate, our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measures. We are often too scared to start and forget that failing to plan is planning to fail. Do not worry about what if you do not make it. What if you do?” Mphahlele said.

As South Africa reflects on the sacrifices made by the youth of 1976, Meyer believes the country still has unfinished business.

“Fifty years ago, South Africa’s youth took to the streets to demand the right to learn on equal terms. Yet while democracy has ushered in changes, a new generation is still waiting for the promise of that sacrifice to be fully realised. Fifty years later, today’s youth are still denied their rightful place in their country.”

For many young South Africans, the struggle has changed, but the fight continues.

The youth of 1976 fought for a place in the classroom. The youth of 2026 are fighting for a place in the workplace.

TimesLIVE