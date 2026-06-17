Fuel the biggest culprit as inflation rises again

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As was widely expected, the annual consumer price inflation print for May rose from 4% in April to 4.5%, with fuel price pressures causing transport and housing utilities to each contribute 1.3 percentage points to the print.

The inflation surge was largely driven by fuel price increases. — Patrick Kelly, Stats SA head of price statistics

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released the CPI print for May on Wednesday, right after a weekend where US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal in the country’s war alongside Israel against Iran, which triggered the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and a spike in Brent crude oil prices.

“The main contributors to the 4.5% annual inflation rate were housing and utilities at 5.3% and contributing 1.3 percentage points, transport at 9.4% and contributing 1.3 percentage points, and insurance and financial services at 5.7% and contributing 0.6 of a percentage point,” the release said.

Annual consumer price inflation was 4.5% in May, up from 4% in April, and the CPI increased by 0.7% month-on-month in May, with the annual inflation rate for both goods and services rising.

“In May 2026, the annual inflation rate for goods was 4.4%, up from 3.4% in April 2026, and services was 4.7%, up from 4.6% in April 2026.”

Stats SA head of price statistics, Patrick Kelly, said this was the highest rate of increase since July 2024, when it was 4.6%.

“The inflation surge was largely driven by fuel price increases. The fuel index recorded its second consecutive large monthly increase, leaping by 14.3% to reach an annual rise of 28.7%. Over the past 12 months, prices for petrol increased by 24.8% and diesel by 53.8%.”

He said the impact of fuel prices on overall inflation was illustrated by the index of inflation excluding fuel.

“This index’s annual change was 3.7% in May, the same as the previous month. This measure has moved in a narrow range between 3.5% and 3.8% over the past 12 months. The monthly increase was 0.2% in May, compared to the overall CPI, which increased by 0.7% between April and May.”

Conversely, Kelly said, inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to subside, declining to 1.9% from 2.9% in April, down from a recent peak of 5.7% in July 2025.

Business Times