Gqeberha Legal Aid workers join national protest over staffing and pay woes

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Legal Aid South Africa employees have gone on a two-day protected strike on June 17-18 due to chronic understaffing, frozen vacancies, salary disputes, and deteriorating working conditions.

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Legal Aid South Africa employees took to the streets of Gqeberha on Wednesday as part of a two-day protected strike over what they describe as chronic understaffing, frozen vacancies, salary disputes and deteriorating working conditions.

Workers marched from Legal Aid South Africa’s offices in North End to the New Law court, joining colleagues across the country in national strike action.

Speaking during the protest, South African Lawyers and Workers Union (Salawu) representative Siphelo Gila said employees were overwhelmed by growing workloads while vacant positions remained unfilled.

“One challenge that we have is with regards to workload. We’ve got too much work. Now, once we’ve got too much work, on the other hand, we’ve got a situation where a lot of vacancies have been frozen,” he said.

“Then it means one practitioner has to do the work of two other practitioners because the vacancies have not been advertised so that they can be occupied. That is the main issue.”

At the end of the day, on our side we are unable to provide adequate legal representation for our clients because we’ve got too much work. So that is the gist of the grievances — Siphelo Gila, Salawu representative

Concerns around the retirement age remains another major source of frustration for employees, said Gila.

“The other issue that we are at loggerheads with the employer has to do with the age of retirement. With most other professions, when you retire, you retire when you reach the age of 65. But I don’t know why with us we are told that it’s only when you reach 60 that you have to retire. Now these issues have been there since 2019.”

One challenge that we have is with regards to workload. We’ve got too much work. Now, once we’ve got too much work, on the other hand, we’ve got a situation where a lot of vacancies have been frozen. — Siphelo Gila

He said the impact of staffing shortages extended beyond employees and affected the quality of legal services provided to clients.

“At the end of the day, on our side we are unable to provide adequate legal representation for our clients because we’ve got too much work. So that is the gist of the grievances.

“This is a strike that is happening nationally. All the Legal Aid offices are engaged in this strike.”

The strike is expected to continue on Thursday, with workers set to gather at New Brighton court for the second day of action.

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