‘It’s not just TV drama’: Gauteng health warns about HIV risks after Netflix’s ‘The Polygamist’

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Sdumo Mtshali plays Jonasi Gomora on the new Netflix drama series The Polygamist.

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The Gauteng department of health has urged the public to take heed of the lessons in the new Netflix drama series “The Polygamist” and practise safe sex.

In the series, the main character, Jonasi Gomora (played by Sdumo Mtshali), engages in unprotected sexual encounters with multiple partners, ultimately contracting HIV from a woman he meets outside his marriage.

After rejecting his diagnosis, Jonasi refuses to take antiretrovirals (ARVs) and ultimately dies from complications of the virus. He also contracted a sexually transmitted infection (STI), which he passed on to his partners.

The show has reignited critical conversations about HIV transmission, denialism and the dangers of refusing medical treatment, prompting the Gauteng department of health to join the discourse.

“You’ve seen The Polygamist and saw how Jonasi went out … just know that is not just TV drama, it is real-life consequences,” the department said.

“Multiple partners without protection increase your risk of STIs and HIV. Ignoring treatment does not make it go away; it makes it worse.”

The department urged the public to know their status, use protection and strictly adhere to treatment if they test positive.

“If you stopped treatment, come back, reinitiate and stay on it to achieve an undetectable viral load. This means living a healthier life with zero risk of passing HIV on to others.”

In June, South Africa launched its first rollout of Lenacapavir, an HIV prevention injection administered once every six months to drastically reduce the risk of transmission.

However, the department emphasised that while modern prevention options such as Lenacapavir and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) are highly effective against HIV, condoms should be used to prevent other sexually transmitted infections.

“Remember, prevention options such as PrEP and Lenacapavir can help protect against HIV, but condoms are still essential to protect against STIs like gonorrhoea, syphilis, herpes, chlamydia and more, as well as unwanted pregnancies.”

Public health promotion nonprofit organisation (NPO) LoveLife also seized the moment to educate young people, highlighting that “Jonasi Gomora’s biggest enemy wasn’t HIV; it was ignorance”.

“The Polygamist reminds us why HIV education matters, especially for men,” LoveLife stated. “Jonasi’s story shows the dangers of misinformation, denial and avoiding difficult conversations about health.”

The organisation encouraged the public to get tested, seek immediate treatment if necessary, and foster open dialogue around HIV to save lives.

“It’s time to normalise these conversations and empower men to take charge of their health.”

TimesLIVE