Joburg homeowners offered 10% discount for paying rates upfront

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Thousands of Johannesburg property owners could save money on their municipal bills from next month after the city announced a rebate for residents who pay their annual property rates in advance.

The City of Johannesburg says qualifying property owners will receive a 10% rebate on their municipal property rates if they settle their projected annual rates account in full before the start of the 2026/27 financial year.

The incentive, which comes into effect on July 1, is part of the city’s approved 2026/27 budget, tariffs and property rates policy. It is being introduced alongside a 3.6% increase in property rates for the new financial year, lower than last year’s 4.6% increase.

For many homeowners facing rising living costs, the rebate could provide some relief, although it will mainly benefit those who can afford to make a one-off payment at the start of the financial year.

Kgamanyane Maphologela, director of communications and stakeholder engagement in group finance, said the rebate was designed to help residents while supporting the city’s finances.

“The city remains committed to finding practical ways to support residents while strengthening financial sustainability. This rebate provides direct savings to property owners who are able to settle their rates account in advance and forms part of a broader package of relief measures approved by council,” said Maphologela.

Property owners who want to benefit from the rebate must apply at least three months before the start of the financial year. The city said late applications may be considered on merit.

Properties that are the subject of valuation objections or appeals may qualify for provisional approval. However, owners with active legal action against them, defaulted payment arrangements, or illegal service connections will not qualify for the rebate.

The city has also expanded support for public schools.

Public schools classified as quintile 1, 2 and 3 may qualify for a rebate of up to 50% on qualifying charges, provided their municipal accounts are up to date, or they have an active payment arrangement with the city. The rebate will remain linked to the duration of the applicable general valuation roll.

Johannesburg has also warned residents and institutions receiving municipal rebates that they must continue to meet their payment obligations to retain the benefits.

“Recipients of all municipal rebates, including pensioner rebates, heritage rebates and expanded social package benefits, must keep their municipal accounts in good standing. Failure to honour payment obligations or payment arrangements may result in the immediate withdrawal of benefits,” said Maphologela.

Eligible property owners can obtain application forms through:

the City of Johannesburg website;

customer service centres; and

requesting them via email.

TimesLIVE