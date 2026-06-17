Jub Jub secures bail after arrest over ‘jealousy-fuelled assault’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Television presenter Molemo Katleho Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, has been granted bail of R5,000 after bringing an urgent application before the Johannesburg high court.

Maarohanye was arrested on Sunday, June 14, after allegedly threatening an e-hailing driver in Edenvale.

He allegedly accused the driver of being involved in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend.

“The suspect allegedly forced the e-hailing driver into his vehicle and prevented him from leaving. During the incident, the suspect reportedly discharged a firearm in the direction of the driver. The e-hailing driver managed to escape unharmed and immediately drove to a nearby police station to report the matter,” police said in a statement.

In his urgent application on Tuesday, Youth Day, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said Maarohanye raised concerns regarding the delay in his appearance before the Germiston magistrate’s court on Monday.

He sought his release on bail pending his first court appearance. The high court granted the application.

He will reappear in the Germiston magistrate’s court on June 22.

TimesLIVE