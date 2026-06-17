Man, 70, sentenced to life imprisonment for raping great-granddaughter

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A 70-year-old pensioner has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the KwaMhlanga Regional Court for the rape of his nine-year-old great-grandchild.

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A 70-year-old pensioner has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the KwaMhlanga regional court in Mpumalanga for the rape of his nine-year-old great-grandchild in August 2020.

The identity of the man has been withheld to protect the victim from secondary victimisation.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the incident happened on August 10 2020, when the accused had dropped off the victim at her paternal family while he accompanied his wife to a ceremony.

Late that evening, the accused returned to collect the victim and proceeded to his home. When they arrived home, the victim went to sleep on the floor, which was her usual place in the accused’s room.

“While sleeping, the accused picked her up from the floor, placed her on the bed, and raped her. When done, the accused threatened to assault the victim if she informed anyone about the rape,” Nyuswa said.

Evidence presented in court showed that the ordeal came to light in September 2020, when the victim was watching a television programme where a woman had been raped.

The scene made her confide to her mother.

The victim was taken to KwaMhlanga Hospital where she received medical treatment and psychosocial support.

In court, the grandfather pleaded not guilty and denied ever raping the victim. Instead the grandfather claimed that the granddaughter made up the ordeal.

Prosecutor Biance Harmse presented evidence of the victim, where the child testified and told the court how the grandfather raped her and how he applied lotion before raping her.

The victim further told the court that she only learned the concept of rape during a life skills lesson at school.

The victim’s grandmother also testified. A J88 medical report showing injuries was presented to the court.

In aggravation of sentence, Harmse told the court that the accused had destroyed the victim’s life instead of protecting her.

The court found no substantial and compelling circumstances justifying deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

TimesLIVE