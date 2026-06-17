POLL | Is the Netflix show ‘The Polygamist’ a reality for many people?

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TV star Gugu Gumede takes opens up about the role of Joyce on The Polygamist.

The new Netflix drama series, The Polygamist, has flooded social media with mixed reactions, sparking intense conversations about culture, infidelity, betrayal and complex family dynamics.

The 22-episode series, which premiered on June 12, is based on the bestselling novel by Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi.

The story follows a successful, married father who turned his life upside down and destroyed his family through his greed and deception while entangled with four different women. It also shines a light on his wife, who stays in the 20-year marriage despite discovering her husband’s multiple affairs, ultimately driving her to plot his murder.

The main character, Jonasi Gomora (played by Sdumo Mtshali), has quickly become the most hated and talked-about figure across social media. Many women have taken to online platforms to express that they currently have — or have previously had — a “Jonasi” in their lives.

For many viewers, the storyline mirrors a painful reality for countless people, including children born from infidelity and women trapped in abusive or toxic relationships. Triggered by the show’s raw themes, social media users have begun sharing personal stories about the real-life Jonasi they have encountered.

Beyond the relationship drama, viewers noted that the show addresses the reality of rising HIV-infection rates. Jonasi portrays a man who sleeps with multiple partners without protection, ultimately contracting the virus and dying after refusing to take his medication.

Some viewers have argued that while the show attempts to explore cultural polygamy, it leans much more heavily into themes of infidelity, lies, betrayal, and the emotional turbulence women frequently endure at the hands of unfaithful partners.