PSA urges Meth to champion workers’ rights in new ILO leadership role

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The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it trusts that labour and employment minister Nomakhosazana Meth will use her position at the International Labour Organization (ILO) to advocate for stronger protections of workers’ rights.

Meth was appointed vice-chair of the government group of the ILO governing body at the weekend.

The governing body serves as the executive council of the ILO outside the International Labour Conference and is responsible for shaping labour policies, setting agendas, adopting the programme and budget and electing the director-general.

The union said it hoped Meth will use the platform to promote inclusive economic growth and job creation, advance social dialogue between governments, labour, and employers, and champion policies that address youth unemployment and inequality.

“As a union representing public servants, the PSA emphasises the importance of ensuring that international commitments translate into tangible improvements in working conditions at a national level.”

The union said it stands ready to support initiatives that align with the promotion of decent work, fair remuneration and the protection of labour rights in South Africa.

“The PSA further calls on the department of employment and labour to continue engaging organised labour in meaningful consultation processes to ensure that South Africa’s positions at international platforms such as the ILO reflect the realities and needs of workers on the ground.”

The PSA said this prestigious appointment was a significant achievement for South Africa and reflected the growing recognition of the country’s role in shaping global labour standards and advancing decent work.

It said the ILO remained a critical multilateral platform that promotes social justice, fair labour practices and the protection of workers’ rights worldwide.

“Minister Meth’s election comes at a crucial time when workers across the globe and particularly in South Africa continue to face challenges such as unemployment, inequality, precarious work and the evolving nature of workplaces driven by technological change.

“Her leadership within the ILO structures presents an opportunity to advance progressive labour policies and strengthen the voice of workers in international forums.”

TimesLIVE