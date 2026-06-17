The spirit of Barry White kept alive through a tribute concert

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Barry White, an iconic American soul and disco singer-songwriter who was known for his distinctive bass-baritone voice, romantic themes, and lush orchestral arrangements. His signature hit "Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe"

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It’s been over two decades since American singer and songwriter Barry White died, but international artist Jourdan Carroll has been on a mission to keep his legacy alive as his impersonator.

On July 25, music lovers will get to experience his soul at a tribute concert at Suncoast Casino in Durban.

The production, which features Jourdan Carroll, popularly known as “Big Daddy Boo Bear,” will take audiences back to the golden era of soul music with timeless classics including Can’t get enough of your love babe and You’re the first, the last, my everything.

“Because of Barry White’s smooth persona and seductive articulation, Barry was loved for setting the mood not only through his music, also through his stylish demeanor from his voice, lyrics, and charisma,” Jourdan told TshisaLIVE.

“I am extremely honoured to have the opportunity to grace the audience of Durban. Fans can expect a full persona of Barry White, visually and vocally guaranteed to satisfy you. When I grace the stage, it is important to embrace the spiritual connection I feel and represent him in the same way.”

Jourdan’s dedication to maintaining the soul legend’s musical legacy has earned him the Black Music Association and Academy of the Arts’ prestigious People’s Choice Award.

“Barry and I both believe in representing love through our love for people, as well as music, the global language. The greatest compliment I ever received was from Barry’s widow, Glodean White, while performing for The Soul Train Cruise.

“Although I receive many compliments from people stating when ‘closing their eyes, it’s like hearing Barry right there’! But there is no compliment better than hearing Glodean, the love of his life, say that I am the closest to Barry White there is.”

Event organiser Sabata Lechema of Zuri International said they were excited to bring the show to Durban and give audiences a memorable night of great music and entertainment.

“Legends of Soul is more than a concert. It is a carefully curated entertainment experience that celebrates the music, romance and elegance that defined a generation,” said Sabata.

TimesLIVE