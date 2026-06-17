‘Thembisa’s crisis won’t be fixed in boardrooms’: Xolani Khumalo says at march against illegal immigration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Xolani Khumalo leading Thembisa residents as they protest against illegal immigration in Thembisa. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

Story audio is generated using AI

TV personality and ActionSA mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, Xolani Khumalo, says Thembisa’s crime and unemployment crisis cannot be solved by boardroom discussions.

Khumalo made the remarks on Tuesday as he joined hundreds of Thembisa residents as they marched against illegal immigration and crime in their area.

“Communities face an everyday crisis and it doesn’t need boardrooms to be fixed. Government must intervene now,” Khumalo said.

Frustration over crime, unemployment and illegal immigration brought hundreds of residents onto the streets of Thembisa as community groups marched and handed a memorandum to SAPS.

The march was organised by the Xolani Khumalo Foundation, the Tembisa Community Forum and other stakeholders, who said residents are demanding urgent action from government and law enforcement agencies.

Part of the march were individuals who have been vocal against illegal immigrants, Nkosikhona ‘Phakel’umthakathi’ Ndabandaba, Ngizwe Mchunu and Zandile Dabula.

Thembisa residents gathered in numbers to protest against illegal immigration. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The group submitted a memorandum of demands at the Rabasotho police station.

Their concerns include undocumented foreign nationals, human trafficking, drug trafficking and organised crime.

Khumalo said the deployment of soldiers made no difference in the fight against crime, as residents in Tembisa continued to face high levels of crime.

“They talked about SAPS, SANDF, and they are here, but we have an issue of crime here in Thembisa and we want to deal with that,” he said.

He also took aim at businesses he alleged were operating illegally in the township.

“Today, these illegal tuck shops are closed, but all illegal foreigners must go. As they have closed businesses today, they must also pack and prepare to close because we are not going to allow those shops to reopen,” said Khumalo.

A resident who was among the crowd, Dieketseng Nailane, 39, said there was too much crime in the Ivory Park section where she lives.

“We are seeing too much crime in our communities. Just the other day, we saw a dead body, and we just want authorities to act.”

She also said crime has reached uncontrollable levels, adding it is worse than it was 10 years ago.

The memorandum also called for stricter enforcement of immigration laws and investigations into businesses suspected of operating unlawfully.

Armed with sticks while singing as they walked the streets, community members said they wanted authorities to take community concerns seriously.

Mandla Mabunda said he was once attacked and filed a case at the police station, but he feels discouraged as he still sees his alleged attacker him in the streets.

“We report crime and illegal activities, but not enough is being done. The person who attacked me is from Malawi, and he does not have proper papers. So how did he walk free?” he said.

Residents gathered in numbers to protest against illegal immigration in Thembisa. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The residents also demanded stronger border management, increased police visibility and regular engagement between law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders.

Manana Setati, 33, said communities wanted lasting solutions and not empty promises.

“We want safer streets, more opportunities for young people and stronger action against criminals. That is why residents came out in large numbers today,” she said.

The stakeholders said they remain willing to work with SAPS and government institutions to improve community safety and lawful compliance while awaiting a formal response.

They have also requested a written response outlining plans to address the concerns raised in the memorandum.

TimesLIVE