South Africa

Canadian tourist killed at Kruger Park, accidental gun discharge cited

A private game guide fatally shot a tourist

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African bush elephant in Kruger National Park.
A private game guide has fatally shot a tourist in the Kruger National Park. File image (123RF/Utopia88)

A private game guide has fatally shot a tourist in the Kruger National Park.

The incident occurred at a concession-operated picnic area in the vicinity of Phabeni Gate on Wednesday evening, the KNP said.

“Based on the preliminary information available at this stage, a private guide attached to the concession operator allegedly accidentally discharged a firearm, resulting in the fatal injury of a 69-year-old guest from Canada.

“The guest was part of a group booked outside the park and only came in for a bush braai offered by a private concession with a valid permit to operate the facility within the park.”

TimesLIVE

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