Curro says legality check on foreign pupils is ‘regular compliance process’

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Curro reassured parents that all its pupils are valued by its staff after conducting routine immigration document checks for foreign pupils.

South Africa’s largest private school group, Curro Holdings, has clarified its policy requiring parents and guardians of foreign national learners to submit immigration documents, emphasising that the directive has nothing to do with recent anti-illegal immigrant tensions in the country.

The school group recently published the directive as part of its termly foreign learner compliance audit, aiming “to ensure our records remain up to date and compliant with the department of home affairs’ requirements”.

Under the directive, parents must provide either a valid study visa, asylum seeker or refugee permit, proof of permanent residence or diplomatic appointment papers.

The request quickly drew attention and raised concerns among migrant communities, particularly as tension and violence against foreign nationals have escalated across South Africa. However, Curro explained that the request is part of its standard administrative operations.

“The request forms part of a routine and regular compliance process which Curro conducts termly,” the school group said.

“All schools in South Africa are required to verify and maintain current records of the immigration status of foreign learners. Curro conducts these checks on a termly basis as a standing administrative process to ensure that its records are up to date and that its schools remain fully compliant.”

Curro said the process is not influenced by external sociopolitical factors.

“The process applies uniformly to all foreign national learners, irrespective of nationality. It is an internal administrative exercise and is not conducted in response to, or in co-operation with, any external body or campaign.

“Curro is aware of the broader tensions affecting many communities across parts of the country. We wish to be clear that this compliance process is entirely separate from those events.”

Curro reassured parents that all its pupils are valued by its staff.

“We recognise that this is a difficult and unsettling time for some of our families, and we want them to know that every learner enrolled at a Curro school matters equally, regardless of nationality, and is valued as part of our school community.”

TimesLIVE