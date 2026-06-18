Peet Viljoen behind bars after fraud arrest, must wait for bail bid

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Mug shots of 'The Real Housewives of Pretoria' star Melany ‘Mel’ Viljoen and her husband Petrus ‘Peet’ Viljoen after their arrest in Florida, in the US, for allegedly stealing groceries. They did not stand trial there and were instead deported back to South Africa.

Disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen, popularly known for his stint on The Real Housewives of Pretoria, is set to remain behind bars until next week after his brief appearance in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday.

Peet, who was arrested at OR Tambo airport on Wednesday after his deportation from the US, is facing 400 charges including corruption, fraud, theft and perjury.

He is set to appear in court for a bail application on June 26, which the prosecution wants to contest.

“We could not proceed today because there are investigations we need to do, including confirming his address,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana outside court. “The state intends to oppose bail. He’s facing a schedule 5 offence.”

The charges relate to the allegedly fraudulent sale of properties belonging to the Johannesburg Property Company in 2010.

His lawyer had asked for him to be detained at the Sunnyside police station, citing the need for easier access for consultations. This was denied by the court.

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis, who has been involved in probing cases involving Viljoen and his wife Mel, said: “The long arm of the law has gotten ahold of them. We‘re elated that he was arrested at the airport when he arrived in the country, and we’re even more elated about the fact that he is to be kept at Kgosi Mampuru (prison).”

TimesLIVE