Robbery suspects killed in showdown with law enforcement

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The Gauteng traffic police air wing assisted in the pursuit of alleged robbers.

Two alleged robbers linked to numerous cases were killed on Wednesday after a chase and shootout, the Gauteng community safety department says.

“Information was received regarding suspects involved in courier robberies and various violent criminal activities. Intelligence further revealed that the suspects were utilising multiple motor vehicles in the commission of these crimes,” the department said.

Operational teams from the police’s Crime Intelligence HQ, Gauteng’s tactical response unit and traffic police airwing, joined by private security firms, were deployed in the Boksburg area after receiving information that the suspects were planning to commit another robbery.

“During the operation, one of the identified suspect vehicles, a Mazda CX-3 fitted with false registration plates, was spotted by members.

“As law enforcement officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects opened fire, resulting in a shootout and high-speed chase.”

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle came to a standstill in an open veld.

Two suspects were fatally wounded during the exchange of gunfire, while a third suspect, believed to have sustained injuries, managed to evade arrest.

The department said officers recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition from the scene.

Preliminary investigations established that the Mazda CX-3 is sought in connection with a case registered in Wierdabrug.

Further investigations led the team to a residential premises believed to be a safe house in Germiston. During the raid, a Chevrolet SUV was recovered and established to be sought in connection with a case registered in Booysens.

“Investigations have revealed that both the suspects and the recovered vehicles were linked to numerous serious crimes, including armed robberies, an attempted murder case registered in Norwood, and a courier robbery in Germiston during which courier security personnel were shot and injured.”

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