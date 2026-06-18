SMU vice-chancellor Tandi Matsha-Erasmus has died

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

​

The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) is mourning the loss of its vice-chancellor and principal, Prof Tandi Matsha-Erasmus.

​The university announced her passing on Wednesday, describing it as an “immeasurable loss” to the higher education sector. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Matsha-Erasmus was announced as VC on June 1 last year. The university said she improved the university’s research, boosted academic standards and ensured the institution helped local communities.

​“Her tenure was characterised by courage, integrity, compassion and a steadfast commitment to accountability. She led with conviction, consistently demonstrating a willingness to engage difficult issues and place the long-term interests of the university above personal or organisational comfort,” it said.

Matsha-Erasmus, who held a PhD in medical biochemistry, grew up in the Eastern Cape and studied at the Nelson Mandela University and University of Cape Town.

Her work career started at Walter Sisulu University. She was at Stellenbosch University between 2004 to 2006, followed by the then Cape Tech where she spent 15 years. Prior to joining SMU she was the founding director of the South African Medical Research Council’s cardiometabolic health research unit at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

​​A memorial service and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

TimesLIVE