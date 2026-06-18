South Africa

Spaza shop looters arrested during foreigner protests

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A police spokesperson said the Harrismith public order police unit responded and arrested seven suspects. File image (SAPS)

At least 15 spaza shops belonging to foreign nationals in Thembalihle, near Vrede in the Free State, were looted on Wednesday night.

Two state vehicles were also damaged during the incident, police said.

“The Harrismith public order police unit responded and arrested seven suspects. Some looted items were recovered.”

The police operation lasted until about 4am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said: “The situation was brought under control and the public order police unit, together with Vrede police, continue to monitor the situation.

“The arrested suspects will be processed and are expected to appear before the Vrede magistrate’s court soon.”

TimesLIVE

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