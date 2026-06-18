Two psychologists spoil reputation of sector

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Fraud is not widespread across the psychology profession, the researchers found.

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A study has found very few South African psychologists have been cited for ethical transgressions — only 97 out of 8,488 in the country over a decade.

The number of transgressions recorded during the study period was 178.

Fraudulent billing, including charging for services that were never provided, has emerged as the most common form of professional misconduct.

The research was carried out by an international team of researchers from the US, the Netherlands and South Africa, including Prof Nico Nortje from the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

They looked at transgressions committed by registered psychologists between 2014 and 2023, analysing public records of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) to examine the cases, except for 2019, which had no records.

UWC said in a statement about the study that fraudulent conduct accounted for about 83% of all ethical transgressions.

Gauteng, home to about 45% of South Africa’s psychologists, recorded the highest number of transgressions, accounting for nearly three-quarters (74.2%) of all sanctioned practitioners.

KwaZulu-Natal has the third-highest number of registered psychologists (12%) in the country and recorded the second-highest proportion of transgressions at 9.6%. The Western Cape, which has the second-highest number of registered psychologists (about 24% of the total), accounted for 6.2% of transgressions.

Fraud is not widespread across the psychology profession as a whole, the researchers cautioned, as the total number of transgressions was heavily influenced by two practitioners. Each was found guilty of 57 counts of fraud. Together, these two were responsible for 66% of all fraud-related offences recorded in the study.

Other forms of professional misconduct occurred far less frequently during the study period. Improper professional conduct accounted for 5% of cases, followed by negligence or incompetence in the assessment, treatment and care of clients at 3%. The unauthorised disclosure of confidential information made up 2% of transgressions, while abuse was the least common offence, accounting for only 1% of cases.

The most common sanctions imposed by the HPCSA were financial fines, which ranged from R2,500 to R70,000 and accounted for 36% of penalties issued. A further 24% of cases resulted in practitioners receiving a caution or a caution-and-reprimand.

TimesLIVE