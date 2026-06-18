South Africa

Warning not to buy ‘cheap food’ after expiry date fraud uncovered by JMPD

Johannesburg Metro Police Department says its officers have uncovered a hub for counterfeit food packaging and infrastructure theft

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Labels on expired juices and yoghurts were replaced with fake dates. (JMPD)

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The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says its officers have uncovered a hub for counterfeit food packaging and infrastructure theft.

The entity urged shoppers not to buy items of dubious provenance.

This comes as a building on Edith Cavell and Plein streets in the inner city was raided on Wednesday after informal vendors fled from officers.

The JMPD said they found:

  • Labels on expired juices and yoghurts being treated with chemical thinners to erase original expiry dates and replace them with fraudulent, extended stickers; and
  • Cut electrical cables, suspected to be stolen municipal infrastructure, contributing to power disruptions.

“What we uncovered today is not only a violation of municipal bylaws but a direct and dangerous assault on the health and safety of our residents,” said JMPD chief of police Patrick Jaca.

“Please remain vigilant when purchasing goods from unregulated vendors.”

TimesLIVE

Cut electrical cables, suspected to be stolen municipal infrastructure, were found by JMPD officers. (JMPD)

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