South Africa

Emtee rolls up with new flame amid messy divorce

Singer Nandi Ndathane linked to rapper amid his public split

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Rapper Emtee and Nandi Ndathane share a candid moment during a recent photo shoot. Picture: (Supplied )

Rapper Emtee has seemingly found love again after his separation from his estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy.

TshisaLIVE obtained unreleased images of the Roll Up hitmaker and singer Nandi Ndathane, who stole a moment during his “New Haircut, New Journey, New Energy” photo shoot from early June, capturing a cosy moment.

Rapper Emtee and singer Nandi Ndathane steal a moment together during a recent photoshoot. Picture: (Supplied)

On Thursday, Emtee took to his social timeline to post a picture showing his feet alongside a mystery woman, which had fans gushing over his newfound relationship.

Nandi was also recently seen standing with Emtee’s family and team during his appearance at the Midrand magistrate’s court on June 11 for alleged breach of an order not to harass his estranged wife, including on social media.

When asked by TshisaLIVE, Nandi denied it.

Despite this, a source close to the two stars said they are more than just friends.

“That’s his new girl, their manager, Hlubi Radebe, introduced them.

“They first met in March, but it was around June 2 when they seemed to make things official.”

Rapper Emtee appears before the Midrand magistrate's court on June 11 for allegedly breaching a protection order his wife filed against him. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, is currently going through a divorce from his wife Nicole, with whom he shares three children. He filed for divorce in 2023.

A source revealed to TshisaLIVE that in February Emtee moved out of their shared apartment to his own place, but he still maintained contact with Nicole.

TshisaLIVE has seen WhatsApp messages that Emtee sent to Nicole days before his court appearance.

In the texts, he tells Nicole that he wants to come back home. However, the judge has since ordered Emtee to stay away from Nicole and communicate with her only regarding their children.

TshisaLIVE

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