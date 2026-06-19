Mamelodi man accused of double murder of cousins denied bail

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The Mamelodi magistrate’s court has denied bail to a 38-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend and her cousin.

Tebogo Mnisi is facing two counts of premeditated murder and one count of attempted murder. He is also facing charges relating to the possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful ammunition.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the bail denial.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the charges against Mnisi stem from a shooting that allegedly occurred during the early hours of October 26 2025, at Small Konka tavern in Mamelodi East.

“Mnisi is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, 22-year-old Tshiyamo Sweetness Moramaga, and her cousin, 21-year-old Boleseng Mirandah Moramaga”, Mahanjana said.

Mnisi is also alleged to have attempted to kill their friend, 27-year-old Desmond Semang, who was with the two women at the time of the incident.

Mnisi was arrested the following day at a garage on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria.

Detailing what happened during the bail application, Mahanjana said Mnisi had asked for R2,000 bail, stating that he is the sole breadwinner supporting his three children and his mother.

He further claimed that his business was suffering financially while he remained in custody and stated that he had voluntarily handed himself over to police.

State prosecutor advocate Tsheko Mphake however opposed the bail application, citing the seriousness of the charges.

The prosecution further argued that Mnisi posed a danger to himself, alleging that he had attempted to take his own life after the incident and could interfere with the surviving witness, as he knows him personally.

Mphake added that granting bail could provoke public outrage, noting that community members had burnt down the accused’s house after the incident.

The state also expressed concerns that Mnisi could evade trial, pointing out that he allegedly fled to Limpopo after the shooting and might do so again if released.

The magistrate agreed with the state’s arguments, finding that the accused faced serious charges and might interfere with witnesses if granted bail.

The court also noted that Mnisi had failed to provide evidence supporting his claims that he owned a business and was the sole provider for his family.

The magistrate added that releasing Mnisi could undermine public confidence in the justice system and denied him bail.

TimesLIVE