No school shoes, no confidence: how visible poverty is taking a toll on pupils

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Visible signs of poverty — from worn uniforms to damaged or missing school shoes — affect pupils’ confidence, participation and sense of belonging, the department of basic education says.

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A pair of school shoes may seem like a basic requirement for the classroom, but a representative from the department of basic education (DBE) says what children wear to school is increasingly shaping how they see themselves and how they are treated by others.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, DBE acting chief director for social inclusion and partnerships in education Likhona Bottoman said visible signs of poverty — from worn uniforms to damaged or missing school shoes — affect pupils’ confidence, participation and sense of belonging.

While school uniforms are intended to minimise socioeconomic differences among pupils, Bottoman said inequality often still reveals itself in subtle but powerful ways.

“School is often the first space where children from different economic backgrounds interact closely on a daily basis. Pupils are highly attuned to visible difference,” he said.

He said the effects of poverty are rarely immediate but build over time through everyday school experiences such as standing in assembly, answering questions in class, walking around the school and taking part in sport.

A child who feels they belong is generally more willing to ask questions, participate in group activities and take academic risks. Conversely, a child who is preoccupied with not fitting in spends emotional energy on protecting themselves socially rather than focusing on learning — Likhona Bottoman, DBE acting chief director for social inclusion and partnerships

“Confidence in a school setting is built through countless small interactions. Pupils who feel different or self-conscious may gradually withdraw from participation.”

A child’s sense of belonging plays a crucial role in learning, said Bottoman.

“A child who feels they belong is generally more willing to ask questions, participate in group activities and take academic risks. Conversely a child who is preoccupied with not fitting in spends emotional energy on protecting themselves socially rather than focusing on learning,”

The emotional impact of poverty is often overlooked because it is less visible than hunger, transport difficulties or a lack of stationery and other learning materials, he added.

These national concerns were reflected during a school shoes drive led by the Sibiya Steps Foundation at Sekano-Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto, where life orientation teacher Lebogang Molefe said the lack of proper footwear among pupils in the school is both widespread and closely linked to deeper socioeconomic hardship.

Sibiya Steps Foundation's Neo Sibiya donated 30 pairs of school shoes. (supplied)

She said the problem of pupils arriving at school without proper shoes is common.

“We have a lot of pupils who come to school without proper shoes, ones that have holes or even worse,” she said.

Molefe, who has taught at the school for eight years and teaches grades 8 to 12, said many of the school’s pupils come from disadvantaged households where grandparents are raising children using only social grants.

“When you sit down with most of them, they’ll tell you they don’t have parents or they’re being raised by grandparents who are dependent on social grants.”

The grants are often only enough to cover food and other household essentials.

Pupils often lose confidence and become targets of bullying, she added.

Founder of the foundation Neo Sibiya said the initiative was inspired by personal experiences and conversations with her grandmother, Margaret Madonsela, who lives in rural Pienaar, near Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The deeper goal is to reduce the number of children experiencing material deprivation in schools. Giving back is a responsibility, not a choice — Neo Sibiya, Sibiya Steps Foundation founder

She said every visit exposed her to children walking long distances to school on poor roads, many without proper school shoes, particularly during winter.

“I noticed that many schoolchildren between the ages of 13 and 18, including some of my own relatives, did not have proper school shoes. That pushed me to take action and start the foundation,” she said.

Research into the extent of the problem convinced her the initiative needed to grow beyond her own community.

The cause became even more personal after her father shared his own childhood experience.

“My dad used to go to school without school shoes because at the time he couldn’t afford them. Hearing someone I consider a hero share that story was the validation I needed that I had to stand in the gap for those in need.

“The deeper goal is to reduce the number of children experiencing material deprivation in schools. Giving back is a responsibility, not a choice.”

TimesLIVE