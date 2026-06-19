South Africa

Six people believed drowned after falling off vessel in Vaal river

Police said 20 people were aboard a makeshift boat that was ferrying people across the river

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TimesLIVE

One person drowned and four were missing on Saturday evening in one of two tragic boat-related incidents on the Vaal River.
Twenty people were aboard a makeshift boat that was ferrying people across the Vaal river. Archive image (ER24)

Story audio is generated using AI

Douglas police have registered an inquest docket after a drowning in the Vaal River on Thursday morning.

Police said 20 people were aboard a makeshift boat that was ferrying people across the river.

Fourteen occupants survived after falling off the vessel, but six are believed to have drowned.

Two bodies have been retrieved so far. The deceased are a 59-year-old male and a 25-year-old male. The search for the four others was continuing on Friday.

Investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

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