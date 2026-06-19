Six people believed drowned after falling off vessel in Vaal river

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Twenty people were aboard a makeshift boat that was ferrying people across the Vaal river. Archive image

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Douglas police have registered an inquest docket after a drowning in the Vaal River on Thursday morning.

Police said 20 people were aboard a makeshift boat that was ferrying people across the river.

Fourteen occupants survived after falling off the vessel, but six are believed to have drowned.

Two bodies have been retrieved so far. The deceased are a 59-year-old male and a 25-year-old male. The search for the four others was continuing on Friday.

Investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE