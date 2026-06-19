Tour guide was ‘demonstrating firearm was real’ to Canadian visitor

A case of culpable homicide and reckless handling of a firearm has been opened for investigation after the fatal shooting of a tourist in the Kruger National Park (KNP).
SanParks said the deceased, a Canadian man, was part of a group who crossed into the KNP for a bush braai hosted by a private operator in the vicinity of the Phabeni gate on Wednesday evening.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said: “It is alleged the 69-year-old male tourist approached the concession operator, who was holding a rifle, and asked if it was a real firearm. While the operator was demonstrating that it was a real rifle, the firearm reportedly discharged.”
The bullet struck the tourist in the upper body. He was certified dead at the scene, Masondo said.
TimesLIVE
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