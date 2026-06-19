University of Pretoria graduates rated most employable in South Africa

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Employers rate UP graduates best in SA as university rises in world rankings. File photo.

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The University of Pretoria (UP) has been ranked the top university in South Africa for employer reputation, with employers rating its graduates as the most employable in the country.

The recognition comes as the university improved its position in the 2027 QS World University Rankings, moving up from 362nd to 326th globally, strengthening its standing among the world’s leading universities.

The ranking is particularly significant at a time when youth unemployment remains one of South Africa’s biggest challenges.

UP vice-chancellor and principal Prof Francis Petersen said the achievement highlights the quality of the university’s graduates and the confidence employers have in a UP qualification.

“The fact that we are ranked No 1 in South Africa for employer reputation is particularly meaningful during Youth Month,” said Petersen. “It demonstrates that our graduates are recognised as capable, adaptable and impactful contributors to society and the economy.

“At a time when South Africa is focused on creating opportunities for young people, this achievement reinforces the value of a UP education and our responsibility to prepare graduates who are ready to lead, innovate and create positive change.”

Our continued improvement in global rankings reflects the effectiveness of our strategic direction — but it also motivates us to further strengthen our research impact, expand international partnerships and enhance the quality and relevance of the education we provide — Prof Francis Petersen, UP vice-chancellor and principal

The university said the latest rankings reflect continued progress across teaching, research, employability, internationalisation and societal impact.

According to UP, the institution improved its performance in seven of the nine indicators measured by the QS rankings, showing growth across several areas rather than relying on a single strength.

Petersen said the strong employer reputation ranking aligns with the university’s long-term strategy, Thrive UP 2038, which aims to develop graduates who are adaptable, socially conscious, entrepreneurial and digitally skilled.

“Overall these results reflect the collective commitment, talent and dedication of the entire University of Pretoria community. I extend my sincere congratulations and gratitude to our students, academic and professional staff, researchers, alumni and partners who contribute daily to the success and reputation of our institution,” he said.

Globally UP is ranked among the top 250 universities for international research network, employment outcomes, employer reputation and sustainability. The university also improved its standing in academic reputation, which measures how academics around the world view an institution’s research excellence and teaching quality.

In South Africa, UP is ranked:

first for employer reputation;

second for international research network;

third for sustainability and international faculty; and

fourth for academic reputation and international students.

Petersen said the university remains focused on:

strengthening its research impact;

growing international partnerships; and

improving the quality and relevance of the education it offers.

“Our continued improvement in global rankings reflects the effectiveness of our strategic direction — but it also motivates us to further strengthen our research impact, expand international partnerships and enhance the quality and relevance of the education we provide.

“Together, we will continue advancing the University of Pretoria’s position as a leading African university with global impact.”

The university said the latest QS rankings confirm that its focus on academic excellence, research impact, employability, internationalisation and sustainability is delivering measurable results while helping prepare graduates for the future.

TimesLIVE