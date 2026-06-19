Water cuts at hostel due to illegal connection, says City of Tshwane

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The City of Tshwane says it has no record of housing budgets.

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The City of Tshwane has defended the recent water cutoff at the Soshanguve Central Hostel in Soshanguve Block H.

A fire at the premises a week ago killed one person and exposed hazardous living conditions for an estimated 500 residents. They said the government had previously promised to upgrade the buildings and said they had been living without regular water and electricity for months.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro had no record of any costing for renovations and that that would, in any event, be a provincial government responsibility.

The city also defended its decision to cut off the hostel’s water supply, stating, “The connection of water was illegal.”

In the wake of the fire, Mashigo said an inspection had been done.

“I have been in the area, and the issue of the hostel [has been] referred to the provincial department of human settlements,” Mashigo said.

TimesLIVE