‘He is innocent in this case’ - Mel Viljoen pleads for Peet’s release

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Mug shots of 'The Real Housewives of Pretoria' star Melany ‘Mel’ Viljoen and her husband Petrus ‘Peet’ Viljoen after their arrest in Florida USA.

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Reality TV star Melany “Mel” Viljoen has broken her silence after the arrest of her partner, disbarred lawyer Petrus “Peet” Viljoen.

Peet, who was arrested at OR Tambo airport on Tuesday after his deportation from the US, briefly appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday, facing 400 charges including fraud, corruption, theft, and forgery linked to the alleged fraudulent sale of properties belonging to the Johannesburg Property Company in 2010.

While he remains behind bars and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail application hearing on June 26, Mel is pleading for his release.

“I am heartbroken beyond words. This man has the purest intentions in this world. I am praying for his release and favour from the NPA. Peet blames himself for all this. Peet Viljoen I’m so sorry,” she wrote on her Instagram stories on Saturday.

“My heart is shattered! I know Peet. He is innocent in this case! After 16 years, the NPA found nothing. Why when we thought the case was over did they do this to him?

“I will continue to raise awareness about what my husband has had to face and has been facing for the past 16 years. He did not receive a single property or participate in any sale.”

Despite this, the prosecution plans to oppose his bail.

“We could not proceed today because there are investigations we need to do, including confirming his address,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana outside the court.

“The state intends to oppose bail. He’s facing a schedule 5 offence.”

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