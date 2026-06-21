‘I can count the people I’ve dated on one hand’ — Thuli P fires back at Prince Kaybee

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Actress and DJ Thuli P and Prince Kaybee recently caused a social media frenzy when they exchanged heavy, unexpected blows on X.

That was after a social media blogger posted on X that the DJ and actress was on Prince Kaybee’s hitlist, alleging she was romantically linked to him.

Prince Kaybee responded to the post, saying, “Lol, you motherf*cker.”

That prompted Thuli P to fire back on her Instagram stories.

“Since when? If you’re going to entertain it, you might as well clear it with the truth. I’ve never slept with you or Edwin, for that matter. This whole narrative of trying to paint me as loose is tired, I don’t play with my p*ssy,” Thuli P wrote.

“I’ve never been with anyone I’ve never dated. Mind you, I can count the people I’ve dated on one hand, so to be affiliated with the world when in reality I take pride in taking care of myself and my integrity is aggravating. I keep quiet because I know it’s never really worth it to address it, but the narrative sticks, and people start receiving you as a person you’re not. And men feed into these stories because it serves them!”

While Prince Kaybee faced the wrath of social media users, he defended himself by saying he did not start any rumour.

“What we are not going to do is guilt trip me into taking the fall for something I did not do, you and her can go jump!

“Clear what rumour? I’ve never started a rumour, all that energy should’ve been directed to Maphorisa when he was allegedly abusing her. Y’all think just because I’m laughing here with y’all I am some punching bag. A ska ntlwaela nywana!”

What we are not going to do is guilt trip me into taking the fall for something I did not do, you and her can go jump! https://t.co/muguXTMePm — PRINCE KAYBEE (@KabeloMusic) June 18, 2026

Clear what rumour? Ive never started a rumour, all that energy should’ve been directed to Maphorisa when he was allegedly abusing her.



Yall think just because Im laughing here with yall I am some punching bag. A ska ntlwaela nywana!!! https://t.co/EPhZBIGhhI — PRINCE KAYBEE (@KabeloMusic) June 18, 2026

What we are not going to do is guilt trip me into taking the fall for something I did not do, you and her can go jump! https://t.co/muguXTMePm — PRINCE KAYBEE (@KabeloMusic) June 18, 2026

What we are not going to do is guilt trip me into taking the fall for something I did not do, you and her can go jump! https://t.co/muguXTMePm — PRINCE KAYBEE (@KabeloMusic) June 18, 2026

This is not the first time that Thuli has had to set the record straight on her relationship status.

She has previously been linked to various celebrities and businessmen.

Last June, she poured water on claims that she was dating Zimbabwean businessman Scott Kupa. In early 2021, she had to squash rumours about dating former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma.

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