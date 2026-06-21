PresentDads | Celebs celebrate Father’s Day with heartfelt posts

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While society often focuses on the pain of absent fathers, Father’s Day saw some of our celebrity present dads celebrated as their partners gushed over their undying love and support.

From rapper Kwesta being gifted a braai stand, to actress Bokang Phelane penning a heartfelt note to her partner Thabo Rametsi.

“Thabo Rametsi my husband, the father of my child, and the answer to my prayers for 9 years: Thank you for being our provider, our protector, and such an incredible partner in life. I couldn’t have asked for a better father for Zazi. Thank you for every sacrifice you make to give us this beautiful life. We adore you and feel so incredibly blessed to have you. Happy Father’s Day, my king,” Bokang wrote.

“Here’s to the fathers and grandfathers of my kids. I appreciate the way you love us and show up for us. You make fatherhood look so easy. Thank you for being our providers, protectors and heroes. Thank you for being good role models to our sons. We love and appreciate you so much. The men in my life are more precious than Gold. I am truly blessed,” actress Simz Ngema wrote.

Here’s a look at some of the moments shared:

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