AFU secures preservation order in illegal drug manufacturing case

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The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in North West has obtained an order to preserve a farm and several vehicles on the basis they were instrumentalities of offences relating to the illegal manufacture and dealing of drugs.

The preservation order follows an investigation by the police and Hawks, which culminated in the execution of a search-and-seizure warrant at a farm in Swartruggens on May 13.

“During the operation, law enforcement officials discovered and dismantled what is believed to be a sophisticated clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.

The laboratory contained industrial-scale reaction vessels, centrifuges, industrial stirrers, weighing scales, laboratory apparatus, precursor chemicals, and other materials associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine, Gunya said.

Eleven suspects were arrested during the operation, while two additional suspects later handed themselves over to the police.

“Preliminary forensic analysis conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed that samples collected from the farm tested positive for methamphetamine. The total mass of the material analysed was about 378.65kg, indicating a manufacturing operation of significant scale.”

He said methamphetamine remains one of the most destructive illicit drugs affecting communities across South Africa. Its manufacture and distribution fuel organised crime, substance dependency, violence and other serious social harms.

The suspects were charged with contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act. The criminal case is ongoing.

Director of public prosecutions in North West Dr Rachel Makhari commended the AFU and the Hawks for their diligent work and swift action.

“The NPA, through its Asset Forfeiture Unit, will continue to act decisively against those involved in illegal activities. By targeting the proceeds and instrumentalities of crime, we aim to disrupt criminal enterprises and protect our communities from the devastating effects of drug-related offences,” Makhari said.

TimesLIVE