Foundation says alleged search of Mfazi’s home occurred before widow arrived

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The alleged search of senior police official Lt-Gen Sindile “Pitso” Mfazi‘s Pretoria home and removal of sensitive investigative files had taken place long before his wife Malindi Mfazi ever set foot on the premises.

This was stated by the General Sindile Christopher “Pitso” Mfazi Foundation for Justice and Accountability in response to former crime intelligence boss Mulangi Mphego‘s statement in which he denied allegations that he raided Mfazi’s home after his death and stole files, including those linked to the Phala Phala investigation.

Mfazi was a deputy national commissioner who died in July 2021. His death was initially attributed to Covid-19, but later investigations, exhumation and parliamentary testimonies suggested he was poisoned while investigating high-level police corruption.

Mphego alleged that Mfazi’s wife specifically tasked three individuals — named only as Felicia, Steve and Luyolo — to pack up Mfazi’s Pretoria house and deliver everything to her in KuGompo City (East London).

“To compound this violation, upon her arrival, a deliberate and inexcusable attempt was made to prevent her — the wife of the deceased and the rightful occupant — from entering her own home.

“These are not mere details to be glossed over; they constitute a calculated and brazen disregard for both the rule of law and the fundamental dignity of the Mfazi family,” the foundation said.

The foundation said it found it deeply concerning that Mphego could today be speaking this way about the Mfazi family.

“A man who could not be present to bid farewell to our beloved husband and father and who has never once visited his grave or offered his condolences to his widow and children, now presumes to speak publicly on matters touching the Mfazi family. Silence would have been more dignified.”

The foundation also condemned, in the “strongest possible terms”, the reckless and malicious characterisation of Malindi Mfazi as an “estranged wife”.

“This label is not merely painful but very disrespectful. At a time when the Mfazi family is grappling with the brutal and devastating loss of their patriarch, such inflammatory words constitute a deplorable affront to the sacred memory of the late general and a cruel, deliberate assault on the dignity and emotional well-being of his grieving widow.”

The foundation said its sole and unwavering mission was to pursue and secure justice for Mfazi — a devoted husband, a loving father, and a servant of this nation who was brutally murdered for doing his work.

“His absence has left a void that no words, no comfort, and no passage of time can ever fill.”

The foundation called on Mphego and any other individuals possessing pertinent information to come forward and disclose what they know directly to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

“We further appeal to all peace-loving South Africans to demand justice for Gen Mfazi. The Mfazi family has suffered long enough.”

TimesLIVE