From fine wine to fraud claims as a R20m iGoli dream turns toxic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Julian Naik, Ella Spira and Sherwin Sampson socialising before their business dealings went sour.

Story audio is generated using AI

A luxury London wine bar showcasing South African wines and an African musical sensation has become the centre of an explosive R20m financial dispute involving civil litigation, fraud allegations and a police investigation.

What began as an ambitious international venture has spiralled into court action and criminal charges.

British business partners Ella Spira and Pietra De Mello-Pittman, co-owners of Sisters Grimm, travelled to South Africa in 2024 to stage Inala — an African-inspired musical featuring a fully South African cast of 42 performers. The production sold out and became a runaway success, prompting plans to export it to London.

The pair envisioned staging the show inside a high-end wine bar serving exclusively South African wines. They named the venue iGoli and took 10 cast members to London to launch what became Europe’s first exclusively South African fine wine bar when it opened in November last year.

Some months before the launch, Spira connected with Julian Naik, owner of import and distribution company Spirits and Bubbles, which imports Prosecco and works closely with South African wine estates. Naik joined the iGoli venture and initially served as the venue manager.

Together they began sourcing start-up funding and were introduced to entrepreneur Sherwin Sampson, who describes himself on LinkedIn as a “managing partner” experienced in “fintech, financial services, private equity and venture capital”.

Entrepreneur Sherwin Sampson has been accused of defrauding a fine wine bar and entertainment venture by taking upfront deposits for a funding deal he failed to secure. (Supplied)

“We were introduced to him by a very reputable business advisor and were quite excited. He is a very charming, smooth-talking, eloquent guy and he was really taken by our ideas. We met his wife and we all got on like real friends,” Spira told the Sunday Times.

When discussions turned to finance, Sampson offered to source funding for the business. The original plan was for a revolving credit loan of R10.5m.

To kick-start the process, Sisters Grimm paid Sampson R100,000 in July last year for upfront deposits, due diligence fees and interest guarantees.

A lengthy administrative process followed. Spira and Naik say Sampson later persuaded them to significantly increase the size of the planned funding package.

The loan requirement was doubled to R20m and more upfront fees were paid.

“Sherwin is highly educated and we were completely sucked in by all his plans. We believed his claims that we needed to double our debt to fast-track our forecasts,” Spira said.

But when the drawdown date arrived, the money never materialised. Deadlines passed, and excuses followed.

“Sherwin started pulling back, he started cosying up with our business partners and got defensive when we got too demanding,” Spira said.

According to Spira and Naik, Sampson cited complications involving South African Reserve Bank restrictions on international money transfers and introduced new requirements — including that the loan bearers take out life insurance policies in his favour to secure the loan should anything happen to them.

At the same time, Sisters Grimm formally partnered with Spirits and Bubbles because of Naik’s experience with international financial transactions and the overlap between the businesses.

Despite the funding delays, Spira and Naik pushed ahead with the London launch. They returned to the UK at the end of last year, taking 10 performers with them, funding travel costs and arranging visas.

iGoli officially opened on November 28 and, according to its founders, has quickly become popular — though financially strained.

“Without the loan we were left with a cashflow hole. Sherwin jeopardised everything and everybody.”

Naik saw the venture as a rare opportunity to showcase South African wine and talent internationally.

“Looking back, there were red flags. But we were completely taken — the planets seemed aligned, he brought in his wife, we socialised and friendships formed. There was no evidence of foul play at all,” Naik said.

After allegedly paying “the best part of R1m” to Sampson and receiving no funding in return, Sisters Grimm and Spirits and Bubbles launched civil proceedings.

In court papers, they accused Sampson, his lawyer and associated companies of misrepresentation, fraud and breaches of credit and anti-money laundering laws. They alleged that Sampson intended dissipating assets and deregistering companies to avoid repayment.

A summons was issued against Sampson, but he failed to appear and a civil judgment was granted in favour of Spirits and Bubbles and Sisters Grimm.

The judgment ordered Sampson to repay R918,610.13 in refunded fees, damages and legal costs, with interest accruing at 10.5% annually from October 2025.

Naik and Spira have since hired a private investigator to track Sampson down so they can have his assets and bank accounts frozen.

So far, no money has been repaid and now fraud charges have been laid against him.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that a fraud case had been registered in Sandton and remains under investigation. No arrests have yet been made, she said.

Attempts by the Sunday Times to speak directly to Sampson were unsuccessful, though he did respond to WhatsApp messages.

“Thank you for reaching out to me. Our legal team will be happy to answer any questions you have and that we have vehemently stated that we have welcomed several settlement offers and payment arrangements from their legal counsel. We are finalising our settlement offer to them to get this matter resolved,” he wrote, adding that his lawyers would send an official response by email.

At the time of publication, no email had been received.

“I cannot believe we got done in by a well-spoken, smooth, slick guy. We are fully aware of Sherwin’s constant promises that he is going to pay the money back, but he is lying. We just want to warn other people about him. He needs to be behind bars,” Naik said.