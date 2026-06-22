Government urges calm as 500 Malawians await repatriation in Joburg

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About 500 Malawians are being housed in Newlands, Johannesburg, as they await repatriation. The group was transported from Cape Town.

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The government has appealed for calm after about 500 Malawian nationals were temporarily accommodated at a church in Newlands, Johannesburg, while arrangements for their return to Malawi were being finalised.

In a statement on Monday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the group had travelled from Cape Town to Gauteng as part of a co-ordinated process facilitated by the Malawian embassy to support their voluntary repatriation.

The group is being housed at a church facility in Newlands, where authorities say they are receiving care and support while administrative processes are completed.

“Government wishes to emphasise that the buses and individuals involved in this matter originated from Cape Town and were transported to Gauteng as part of these arrangements,” GCIS spokesperson William Baloyi said.

Authorities expect the buses carrying the group to depart “very soon”. Law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service, have been deployed to maintain order.

Baloyi said officials from the department of home affairs are working with the Malawian consulate-general to ensure that documentation is processed and immigration requirements are met before the group leaves the country.

The presence of hundreds of foreigners in the area has drawn public attention and raised concerns among some residents, prompting the government to urge communities to allow officials to handle the matter through legal and humanitarian channels.

“Any actions that may inflame tensions or undermine due process will not assist in resolving the matter,” said Baloyi.

The government also called on individuals and organisations seeking to assist foreigners wishing to return to their home countries to work through the relevant state departments and obtain the necessary permits and approvals.

It said its response to the situation would continue to be guided by the rule of law, human dignity and regional co-operation, while ensuring the safety and stability of communities.

TimesLIVE