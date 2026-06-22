‘He lives on other people’s blood’: Slain couple’s family on Rassie Nkuna

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Following a guilty verdict in the Pretoria high court against Rassie Nkuna (pictured) and former cop Jacob Mothibe Chego for the brutal murders of Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa, the grieving family warns that the duo's sophisticated criminal network runs deeper than a vehicle heist. File image

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The family of Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa says law enforcement should dig deeper into the criminal history of convicted killer Rassie Nkuna.

The parolee had been out of jail for two months, after serving time on a firearm possession rap, when he and former policeman Jacob Mothibe Chego murdered the Pretoria couple in 2022. He had also been arrested on several previous occasions for robbery and rape in Mpumalanga.

The Pretoria high court, which handed down the guilty verdict on Monday, heard that Chego had informed Nkuna about a BMW belonging to the Mogashoa couple, which had been reported stolen.

Chego was the investigating officer in the case. The car was recovered, but instead of returning it, they colluded to keep it for themselves.

Nkuna approached the couple, posing as an officer. He arranged a meeting to escort them to fetch the vehicle. While en route in their other car, a Hyundai i20, he forced them out on the N12. They were fatally shot in the head at the side of the road in front of their children, then aged one and eight. A passerby found the crying children and took them to a police station.

Nkuna and Chego used fake paperwork to claim the BMW.

Between his 2019 parole and rearrest in 2022, Nkuna allegedly committed four other murders. He is now serving a life sentence for the murders of his then-girlfriend and her sister.

Speaking outside court on Monday, after their conviction, Sabeliwe’s mother Rachel Zwane expressed relief at the verdict but warned the convict is a seasoned criminal whose actions extend beyond this single case.

“It shows that this person is experienced in these things he is doing,” Zwane said. “He knows how to fake affidavits, and fake IDs to claim a vehicle.

“Our prayer is that this thing must not end here. Further investigations must continue with this police team to check what it is that he has done before.”

Zwane praised the presiding judge, Samuel Makamu, for evaluating the testimony of all witnesses rather than treating the evidence lightly. She extended her gratitude to the state prosecutors and the police detectives.

“It’s a pity that the death sentence is no longer there,” she said.

“According to us, they don’t deserve to live, especially someone who kills repeatedly without stopping [Nkuna]. That means he lives on other people’s blood.”

Holding a framed portrait of her daughter, Zwane shared the deep personal agony of losing her firstborn child, whom she and her husband had spent a lifetime protecting.

“We raised our child until she got married. We protected her; her father drove her to school every single day up until her matric. Our daughter didn’t even know public transport because we protected her. Only for her to meet her death after marriage.”

Holding a framed picture of their loved ones, the Mogashoa family told TimesLIVE that justice is being served.

Lucky’s sister, Joyce Mogashoa, said she was glad Nkuna could no longer run from the law.

“He thought he could hide, but we knew the law would catch him.

“God exists. This court case has brought the truth into broad daylight.”

The crime has had a lasting impact on the family, particularly the trauma of the children who witnessed the murders.

“The children are always crying and looking for their parents,” Joyce said.

She hopes Nkuna will get a life custodial sentence. “Let him go to prison. Let him pay for the blood of my brother. They should lock him away for good.”

Another young relative became emotional and started crying while thanking the legal team.

“I am happy, and I want to thank God for what has happened,” she said. “This whole situation really hurt our minds. But I want to thank the judge, the lawyers and everyone who supported us.”

Nkuna and Chego will return to court on August 10 for sentencing proceedings.

TimesLIVE