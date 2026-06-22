Hiker airlifted to safety after 40m fall in Jonkershoek Nature Reserve

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A 60-year-old hiker has been rescued after falling about 40 metres from the Second Waterfall hiking trail in the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve.

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A 60-year-old hiker was successfully rescued after falling about 40 metres from the Second Waterfall hiking trail in the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve near Stellenbosch in the Western Cape.

According to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), the hiker was part of a group exploring the trail when he reportedly lost his footing, slipped and tumbled down steep terrain along the trail.

“His fellow hikers moved to an area with cellular reception to contact [emergency] services. A small rescue team, including Western Cape government and wellness emergency medical paramedics, was flown directly to the scene to assess the hiker,” WSAR said in a statement.

Additional WSAR members, supported by a CapeNature work party, made their way into the remote area carrying specialised rescue equipment and a stretcher.

“Due to the challenging terrain, technical rescue teams established a rope system to safely reach the injured hiker.

“After receiving treatment on site, the patient was secured in a stretcher and carefully hauled back up to the trail. Rescuers then transported him to a suitable location where an Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter could safely conduct a hoist evacuation,” WSAR said.

The injured hiker was airlifted to a nearby landing zone and transferred to a waiting ambulance before being transported to hospital for further medical treatment.

“The willingness of rescuers to leave their work, family, and personal commitments to assist those in need reflects the very best of the outdoor and rescue community,” WSAR said.

Authorities have wished the injured hiker a full and speedy recovery.

TimesLIVE