South Africa

Jub Jub’s bail extended as his case is postponed

Maarohanye briefly appeared at the Germiston magistrate’s court on Monday

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye reliefed that the charges are withdrawn.
Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye's bail was extended to August 24. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Media personality Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as “Jub Jub”, briefly appeared at the Germiston magistrate’s court on Monday.

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter, who was arrested on June 14, faces charges of kidnapping and unlawful discharge of a firearm after allegedly threatening an e-hailing driver in Edenvale.

On June 16 he was released on R5,000 bail after filing an urgent application at the Johannesburg high court.

His bail was extended until August 24 for further investigations.

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