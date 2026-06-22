South Africa

POLL | Did you register to vote or update your details during the weekend’s registration drive?

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Cebisa Jekwa (in a striped top) registered to vote at Johannesburg City Hall on the first day of the voter registration weekend. Picture: (Thapelo Morebudi)

Story audio is generated using AI

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) held a national voter registration drive at the weekend, marking the countdown to the November 4 local government elections.

However, online registration remains an additional option beyond the registration weekend, the IEC said.

Across more than 23,000 polling stations nationwide, the IEC machinery opened its doors to secure South Africa’s democratic future.

Yet, beneath the operational success and the convenience of 24/7 online portals, a quieter, much more profound question is hovering over the electorate: Does the ballot still hold its power?

To gauge how citizens are feeling as the political landscape shifts, we ask our readers a direct question about their participation this past weekend.

TimesLIVE

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