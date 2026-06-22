WATCH | Family of slain couple says rogue cop handed them to serial killer Rassie Nkuna

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Lucky and Sanelisiwe Mogashoa who were killed by Rassie Nkuna in March 2022

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The family of a married couple murdered by Hillary Gardee’s alleged murderer say the police officer who is his co-accused in the case handed them to Rassie Nkuna to kill.

Former police officer Jacob Chego and Nkuna were on Monday found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and the murder of Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa, among other charges.

They were convicted at the Pretoria high court.

The Mogashoa family has expressed joy and relief after the Pretoria high court found serial killer Rassie Nkuna and former SAPS member Jacob Chego guilty of the murders of couple Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa.

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/ZcHIZ1mtnG — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 22, 2026

Speaking outside court, Mogashoa’s sister, Joyce, said the family was happy and relieved with the judgment delivered by judge Samuel Makamu.

“We feel very happy, especially with Chego going back inside because he is the one who gave them away [Lucky and Sabeliwe] to Nkuna,” she said.

“The detective [Sgt Mathenjwa] and the prosecutor [Adv Sekhonyana] really worked hard. We are happy that they [the deceased couple] have finally got justice,” she said.

“We feel very happy, especially with Chego going back inside...” — Joyce Mogashoa, Lucky’s sister

Sabeliwe was eight months pregnant at the time, and the couple were killed in front of their children — an eight-year-old boy and his one-year-old sister.

Evidence revealed that in March 2022, Lucky was told that his stolen BMW had been recovered in Mpumalanga and was ready to be released to him.

Nkuna impersonated a police officer and told the couple to pick him up at a garage in Benoni. He later killed them in front of their kids.

Their children were rescued by a good Samaritan who saw them on the road.

It was revealed that Chego provided Nkuna with the Mogashoa’s details, including their address.

He released the car from police custody into Nkuna’s possession using a fraudulent affidavit.

The judge said he was satisfied that the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and that Nkuna and Chego were guilty of all the charges preferred against them.

The family extended their appreciation to Makamu for working on the case with urgency after he took it over following the arrest of judge Portia Phahlane over bribery allegations during the trial.

Nkuna and Chego are set to be sentenced in August.

Sowetan