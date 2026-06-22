‘We’re motivated’: How video of Medicare24 CEO fanning cash fast-tracked EMPD blue lights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission of inquiry heard how WhatsApp messages between suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk led to him acquiring blue lights on his private vehicles. PHOTO: ANTIONIO MUCHAVE

Story audio is generated using AI

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has been presented with WhatsApp messages extracted from the phone of suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

The exchanges between Mkhwanazi and Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk, spanning 2021 and 2022, reveal illicit plans to have Van Wyk’s private vehicles fitted with police blue lights.

Van Wyk was scheduled to appear before the commission on Monday. However, after his testimony was postponed because he recently suffered a panic attack, his evidentiary statement was read out in his absence.

On October 8, 2021, Mkhwanazi sent van Wyk an official memo detailing an upcoming meeting set for October 12 between Van Wyk and the now-suspended EMPD chief Jabulani Mapiyeye. Van Wyk responded the following morning with a voice note explaining his business objectives, noting that their goal was to establish a specialised unit within the EMPD to assist with security operations and drug busts. He also expressed concern about whether they would successfully win over Mapiyeye.

Mkhwanazi reassured him that their plan would succeed, advising that Mapiyeye would be kept in the dark about the finer details and only included in the meeting so he would not feel left out.

“I agree with you 100%,” Mkhwanazi said in a message. “But for now, let us formalise the meeting. Just meet with him so that he can feel like he’s part of the process, but we are not going to disclose everything to him.”

Mkhwanazi added that he would discuss the matter further when he met Van Wyk in person that evening.

A few days later, Mkhwanazi forwarded a message to Van Wyk containing a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the EMPD and Medicare24.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson highlighted that the MOU had already been signed by Mkhwanazi. The document was drafted between the EMPD and Medicare24/Anubis Protection Services — a security company of which Van Wyk is a director.

“Medicare24/Anubis Protection Services can assist when needed; all members are registered with PSIRA and are issued firearms through our VIP protection unit that are owned by Medicare24 Holdings,” the MOU read.

Another section of the agreement stated: “EMPD will assist with the registration of vehicles under EMPD as official vehicles, and we will be permitted to use blue and red lights to respond on behalf of the EMPD. The cost of this will be for Medicare24/Anubis Protection Services.”

A separate MOU, also bearing Mkhwanazi’s signature, was drafted for alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s entities regarding CAT VIP.

On October 21 2021, Mkhwanazi informed Van Wyk that a finalised MOU had been sent to him. By November 8, Van Wyk sent Mkhwanazi a mock-up of an ID card representing a joint venture between the EMPD and Anubis, featuring the title “High Risk Close Protection Specialised Services” alongside Mkhwanazi’s contact details.

Van Wyk followed up by asking if they could proceed with printing the cards. Mkhwanazi asked for guidance, to which Van Wyk responded with a voice note stating he also required an official letter from the EMPD confirming his company’s association with the department.

On November 26, Van Wyk messaged Mkhwanazi to ask if he could fit blue lights to his new bakkie, register his fleet under the EMPD, and place EMPD branding on the back of his vehicle. Days later, Mkhwanazi sent a voice note confirming he had instructed his team to handle the vehicle registration policy.

Chaskalson further revealed that Mkhwanazi and Van Wyk were floating the idea of establishing an EMPD reserve force. This would involve private individuals, who were not metro employees, gaining EMPD powers — similar to how police reservists engage with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Mkhwanazi informed Van Wyk that the process was under way and that he hoped to be placed in charge of the reserves.

Two days later, Van Wyk presented the mock-up of the joint EMPD/Anubis card. Mkhwanazi told him to prepare, adding that a colleague would come by to finalise the issuance of the appointment cards.

Mkhwanazi explicitly noted that these cards should not specify any geographic demarcation and should simply read “EMPD”. Chaskalson pointed out to the commission that for a private vehicle to legally use blue lights, it must formally be part of the official EMPD fleet.

Chaskalson then transitioned to a separate batch of messages, which he argued pointed directly to bribery regarding the appointment cards and blue light authorisations.

In these chats, Van Wyk indicated that “the amount” they had previously discussed had been approved.

“We believe what is being talked about there is an amount of money,” Chaskalson stated.

On December 9, Van Wyk sent a voice message asking for an update on the blue lights. To expedite the process, Van Wyk told Mkhwanazi: “You want to do Christmas shopping ... I need to make sure my boss is not in jail for blue lights.” Chaskalson noted that the mention of “Christmas shopping” clearly implied a monetary payout.

Van Wyk then asked if he could send Mkhwanazi a video that he would need to delete afterwards. Mkhwanazi agreed.

The video showed Van Wyk flaunting a large stash of R100 notes, fanning them in front of his face and saying: “I’m going to spend this money. Please tell me what way we’re going.” .

Mkhwanazi replied: “We’ll push tomorrow. We’re motivated” — implying, according to Chaskalson, that the display of cash had successfully incentivised him to fast-track the approvals.

On December 16, Mkhwanazi sent Van Wyk an official letter confirming the joint venture between the EMPD and Medicare24/Anubis to assist the metro with VIP protection, security, and medical emergencies.

The document listed three private vehicles authorised to be fitted with blue lights.

On February 14, 2022, Mkhwanazi shared a screenshot of a chat with a colleague, Xolani Mkhwanazi, asking him to collect the appointment cards.

Through this scheme, the private security personnel effectively acquired police powers and the authority to use blue lights. Subsequent chats showed Mkhwanazi adding Van Wyk to an internal WhatsApp group used to discuss active heists and hijackings.

The favours did not stop there. Van Wyk later requested an official EMPD letterhead, explaining that he had purchased specialised weapons but could not secure the necessary licences without it. He requested that the letter explicitly state that his private security guards were registered as police officers.

Chaskalson concluded that all the favours Van Wyk requested, and which Mkhwanazi granted, carried the hallmarks of corruption where gratification is exchanged for official actions, referencing the video of Van Wyk fanning himself with cash.

The commission heard that further financial transactions occurred in 2022, including several payments linked to Matlala.

On June 17, 2022, Mkhwanazi messaged Van Wyk, stating, “Poverty is dealing with me. I’m home.” The very next day, a R20,000 payment was deposited into Mkhwanazi’s account under the reference “Matlala”.

Chaskalson revealed that the funds for that specific payment originated directly from a Medicare24 Tshwane bank account.

TimesLIVE