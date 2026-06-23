Court dismisses ex-detective’s bid to force LPC to register training contract

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The request for consent to a criminal check was discussed and Jan Coetzee declined to give it.

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A long-standing battle between a former detective and the Legal Practice Council (LPC) has reached a definitive conclusion, with the Western Cape high court dismissing his application to compel the registration of his practical vocational training (PVT) contract.

Registration of this contract is a necessary step before a candidate attorney may serve his period of vocational training and, in due course, write the competence-based examinations that precede admission.

Jan Coetzee, a former detective who served in the South African Police Service for 32 years before retiring and pursuing an LLB degree, sought to enter the attorney profession.

On January 30 2025, Coetzee applied to the LPC to register a practical vocational training contract with his chosen principal.

Coetzee disclosed to the LPC that he had two previous convictions for assault, both arising from events in 2001, more than two decades before his application. He furnished a police clearance certificate and maintained that he made full disclosure at that time.

By February 2026, when he made the disclosure, those convictions had been formally expunged under the Criminal Procedure Act.

“What followed over the next 10 months was a protracted exchange between the applicant and the council,” judge Matthew Francis said this in a judgment on Friday with which judge Roy Barendse concurred.

The judge said the council raised queries and Coetzee answered them.

“In June 2025, the council informed him that its professional affairs committee required from him a full personal account of the circumstances of his convictions, an explanation of his rehabilitation, a psychological assessment, further court and police records, and confirmation that there had been no further incidents of domestic or gender-based violence,” Francis said.

Coetzee’s position was that he had already furnished much of what was asked. He initially objected to obtaining a psychological report, which he regarded as an unnecessary expense and an affront, but he ultimately submitted to the assessment.

The report was furnished to the LPC on October 23 2025 and concluded that Coetzee was a fit and proper person who presented a low risk of any recurrence of the conduct underlying his convictions.

On October 7 2025, before the psychological report was delivered, the council asked Coetzee to consent to it approaching the SAPS to verify the information he had given, including by way of a criminal record check.

Ten months is a long time in the working life of an applicant of Mr Coetzee’s age, and a regulator alert to the right described above would take care that its processes do not impose on aspirant legal professionals a burden of waiting the statutory purpose does not require. — Judge Mathew Francis

In November 2025, a meeting was held between Coetzee and representatives of the council. The request for consent to a criminal check was discussed and Coetzee declined to give it.

“He says he did so on principle. He had by then lost confidence in the council’s handling of his application, which he characterised as a ‘kick-the-can-down-the-road’ approach, and he regarded the request as unnecessary in the light of the clearance certificate and disclosure he had already provided,” Francis said.

On November 24 2025, the council wrote to Coetzee to inform him that his application to register the PVT contract would be held in abeyance pending his consent to the criminal check.

Coetzee challenged that decision in court.

Coetzee’s first complaint was that the council unreasonably delayed, between May and November 2025, to the point of a refusal to decide.

“The complaint is not without force, but in the end, it cannot be sustained on the papers. Throughout that period the council was engaged in the inquiry.

“It sought a personal account, evidence of rehabilitation, a psychological assessment, and ultimately consent to verification.”

The judge said the delay was not unlawful.

“I do not hold that the council’s handling of the matter was beyond criticism. Ten months is a long time in the working life of an applicant of Mr Coetzee’s age, and a regulator alert to the right described above would take care that its processes do not impose on aspirant legal professionals a burden of waiting the statutory purpose does not require.”

He said as a ground of review, however, this complaint was not made out.

The second complaint was that the abeyance decision was procedurally unfair, in that it was taken without notice and without affording the applicant an opportunity to make representations.

“An inquiry cannot be completed while the applicant withholds the cooperation it requires, and the holding of the application in abeyance was the natural and foreseeable result of his refusal.”

The judge said Coetzee had not shown that the abeyance decision was unlawful, irrational, or procedurally unfair.

“I express only the expectation that, consent being given, the assessment will be completed with reasonable expedition, the more so given the time that has already passed and the applicant’s circumstances.

“What the applicant may not do is to compel registration while withholding the very cooperation the lawful process requires.”