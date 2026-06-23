South Africa

Tammy Taylor SA cases now with NPA, says Hawks after investigations

Hawks hand over three franchise-linked fraud dockets for prosecution decision

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Peet & Mel Viljoen at the opening of the Tammy Taylor in Illovo. Tammy Taylor is a full service five star nail and beauty salon.
Peet and Mel Viljoen at the opening of Tammy Taylor SA in Illovo. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

Story audio is generated using AI

The Hawks’ Johannesburg serious commercial crime investigation unit has finalised investigations into three fraud cases linked to the Tammy Taylor SA franchise.

Lt-Col Granville Meyer, spokesperson for the Hawks, said these pertained to cases opened at SAPS Garsfontein during 2022.

“The investigation dockets are now at the Directorate for Public Prosecution office for a decision on whether to proceed with prosecution.”

Five years ago, Carte Blanche exposed the allegedly questionable dealings of the Tammy Taylor Nails franchise in South Africa, founded by former attorney Peet Viljoen and his reality TV wife Mel.

Over the years, the couple maintained they ran a legitimate business.

Peet appeared before the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on June 18 over 400 charges relating to the alleged fraudulent sale of properties belonging to the Johannesburg Property Company in 2010.

He intends to fight the charges.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Latest developments at FIFA World Cup 2026

2

Oscar Mabuyane loses case against Julius Malema

3

Nku a ‘drug facilitator with connections to the ANC’, Witness J tells Madlanga inquiry

4

Shakes Mashaba’s family appeals for help as football icon battles cancer and TB

5

Gana says only ConCourt can decide on Phala Phala saga

Related Articles