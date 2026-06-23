Turning pain into purpose: entrepreneur launches drive to protect pupils

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Faith Shingange, founder of Ulonene Safety Solutions, hopes to help schools across South Africa create safer environments for pupils and educators.

A painful personal experience involving her daughter inspired entrepreneur Faith Shingange to dedicate her life to making South African schools safer for children.

Now, through her new company, Ulonene Safety Solutions, Shingange hopes to help schools across the country strengthen their health, safety and environmental standards, ensuring pupils and educators can thrive in secure environments.

The company will officially launch on July 4. For Shingange, the initiative is more than a business venture. Behind it is a mother’s determination to turn personal pain into positive change.

A traumatic experience involving her daughter became the catalyst for a mission that has grown into a national campaign to improve safety standards in schools.

“I was deeply inspired to act after a tragic event where my daughter was molested by a 13-year-old when she was just three years old. Instead of engaging in a destructive fight with the parents, I complied with peace, relocated to seek employment and placed the business on a temporary halt,” said Shingange.

“I was driven by a fierce vow to change the narrative of how schools are looked at, ensuring that no other parent or mother ever has to experience that devastating trauma.”

Shingange said her commitment to protecting children was shaped long before the business was formally established.

She was raised by what she describes as a village of strong women, including teachers, activists and mothers, who taught her the importance of care, protection and community.

“I was nurtured, shaped and raised by a profound village and community of resilient women, consisting of teachers, activists and mothers who truly understood the personal challenges faced from a young age,” she said.

Education has always been my passion. I was doing this work long before I launched the business. Ulonene Safety Solutions is just the next step in making sure every child learns in a safe space. — Faith Shingange, Ulonene Safety Solutions founder

The company is named after her daughter, Ulonene, a name that means “Worthy” or “You are worthy to be praised”.

Shingange said the name serves as a reminder that every child deserves to be protected.

Since starting the business, she has worked with more than 20 public and independent schools across South Africa, helping them identify and address safety risks before they become tragedies.

She said pricing for Ulonene’s services is based on a school’s size, number of pupils and specific needs, with flexible, tiered options designed so that under-resourced schools are not priced out of safety support, something she said matters to her personally as a single parent.

“Education has always been my passion. I was doing this work long before I launched the business. Ulonene Safety Solutions is just the next step in making sure every child learns in a safe space,” she said.

Long before formally starting the business, Shingange was already doing this work. She studied Business Studies and Economics at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) before illness forced her to stop. She later volunteered at a school-focused organisation called Columba, which drew her back into education.

The company conducts comprehensive safety assessments that go beyond basic compliance checks. These include:

reviewing school infrastructure;

waste management systems;

medical facilities; and

social challenges that could affect pupils’ well-being.

Shingange believes many existing systems fail to address the realities facing children and educators.

“The traditional frameworks focus purely on cold financial compliance and checkboxes, entirely ignoring child protection, operational medical support, and proactive systems to handle real socioeconomic issues,” she said.

Among the issues that concern her most are environmental threats that many schools are not prepared for.

She describes lightning strikes as “a very real and frequent environmental hazard”, particularly during afternoon sports activities and outdoor assemblies in storm-prone parts of the country.

To reduce risks, she advocates for automated warning systems, certified lightning conductors and clear emergency procedures that move pupils to safety when dangerous weather conditions arise.

Shingange said schools are also increasingly vulnerable to extreme heat, flash flooding and environmental contamination.

Mental health support is another key focus area of Ulonene’s safety model.

“True safety is entirely impossible if children or educators are emotionally or mentally compromised from within by trauma or depression,” she said.

The company also carries out regular playground inspections to identify hazards such as rusted chains, weakened structures and unsafe surfaces that could lead to injuries.

Shingange said she deliberately chose Youth Month as the backdrop for the launch because she believes safer schools and youth development go hand in hand.

“I intentionally chose Youth Month because the harsh reality is that the vast majority of our youth are currently unemployed. By launching school safety frameworks that build community capacity, we aim to bridge this economic gap, transforming safety compliance into a viable path for youth job creation,” she said.

She hopes to expand Ulonene Safety Solutions across all nine provinces and help create learning environments where children can thrive.

“Our most critical, non-negotiable mission at Ulonene Safety Solutions is to drastically reduce youth unemployment while entirely eliminating preventable incidents and fatalities in our learning environments.”

TimesLIVE