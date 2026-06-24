Beyond speeches: two young people making a difference in their communities

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Promise Ndlovu, a teacher and mentor from Mpumalanga, wants every child to feel valued, understood and capable of succeeding

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While the youth of 1976 fought for equal education, many young South Africans today face different battles, from substance abuse and unemployment to poverty and a lack of opportunities.

But for Promise Ndlovu and Sindile “Comfort” Sibande, those challenges have become a reason to help others and create change in their communities.

This year marks 50 years since the June 16 1976 uprising, when thousands of black school pupils took to the streets of Soweto to protest against the apartheid government’s education policies. The protest became a turning point in SA’s history and is commemorated annually as Youth Day.

Half a century later, the challenges facing young people may be different, but Ndlovu and Sibande believe young South Africans still have the power to shape the future.

‘Your circumstances do not define your destination’

For Ndlovu, a qualified teacher and mentor from Mpumalanga, education remains at the heart of that change.

Raised by her grandparents, she credits them with shaping the person she has become. “My grandparents taught me discipline, respect, humility and perseverance. They always emphasised the importance of education, hard work, and making responsible choices. They taught me that circumstances should never determine my future.”

Those lessons inspired her to pursue qualifications in psychology and education and dedicate her career to helping young people reach their full potential.

“Growing up, I witnessed how many young people struggle emotionally, socially and academically without receiving the support they need. I developed a passion for understanding human behaviour and helping others overcome challenges,” she said.

As a teacher and mentor, Ndlovu sees firsthand the difficulties many pupils face in her class and community. Many pupils come from disadvantaged backgrounds or unstable homes. They struggle with peer pressure, mental health and even substance abuse.

I want to help create inclusive and supportive learning environments where every child feels valued, understood and capable of succeeding — Promise Ndlovu

“Many learners face challenges such as poverty, mental health struggles, family instability, peer pressure, substance abuse, and a lack of positive role models. Social media can also create unrealistic expectations and affect self-esteem,” she said.

Ndlovu said that these pressures could lead pupils to drop out or perform poorly at school. “Some learners lose motivation because they do not see opportunities beyond their current circumstances.”

She believes teachers play a role that goes far beyond the classroom. “They are mentors, role models, counsellors, and advocates for their learners. They help shape character, build confidence, and provide guidance during difficult times.”

Ndlovu plans to further her studies in educational psychology in 2027, with particular focus on supporting pupils with special educational needs and learning barriers.

“I want to help create inclusive and supportive learning environments where every child feels valued, understood and capable of succeeding,” she said.

To young people who feel held back by their circumstances, her message is clear. “Your circumstances may influence your journey but they do not define your destination. I was raised by my grandparents and faced my own challenges, but I learned that determination, education, and resilience can open doors.”

‘Drugs are tearing through the fabric of our society’

For Sibande, helping others comes from personal experience.

The social development advocate, youth mentor and founder of Breaking Chains NPO, knows what it means to fight for a second chance after overcoming addiction and depression.

Though many know him as “Comfort”, he said his first name, Sindile, had always carried a special meaning.

“Though most people refer to me by my second name, ‘Comfort’, Sindile has always been a constant reminder that I have survived and triumphed over countless obstacles,” he said.

After completing his undergraduate studies, Sibande found himself battling addiction and depression.

Sindile "Comfort" Sibande, founder of Breaking Chains NPO, says his lived experience of addiction now drives his work in youth recovery and advocacy. (Supplied)

“I had graduated with a BA Law degree but couldn’t find employment to fund the rest of my LLB. I lost faith and felt inadequate. Drugs became a coping mechanism to numb the pain of unrealised potential.”

The journey back was not easy.

“I reached a point where I couldn’t recognise myself physically, emotionally, or spiritually. I was a walking corpse. Ultimately, it was my mother’s prayers and unwavering faith that brought me back to life.”

Today, after more than three-and-a-half years of sobriety, Sibande uses his experience to support others facing similar struggles.

“It is a profound reminder of how far I’ve come, but it also comes with an even bigger responsibility. You become a beacon of hope for those still stuck in the abyss, proving to them that it is indeed possible to reclaim your life, break the chains, and restore your dignity.”

His work through Breaking Chains focuses on raising awareness about substance abuse and helping people access support and rehabilitation services.

“Drugs are tearing through the fabric of our society. I am deeply cognisant of the hardships and humiliation I put myself and my mother through. No parent deserves to experience that pain.”

Please do not succumb to substances as a way to numb the pain. I implore you not to sniff or smoke your brilliance away — Sindile 'Comfort' Sibande

Beyond addiction recovery, Sibande is passionate about literacy, youth development and civic activism. He helped establish a children’s book club in Breyten and has been involved in community initiatives aimed at empowering young people.

“Reading and literacy are the bedrock of critical thinking, cognition, and communication. If we cultivate these skills at a young age, we create a smarter, sharper society with a much higher capacity for generating solutions.”

Like many young South Africans, he is concerned about the challenges facing his generation.

“Young people are suffocating. Our voices remain unheard,and our plight is used as a mere political talking point. We are facing alarming youth unemployment statistics, a complete lack of social mobility, and a wall of red tape and corruption when trying to access opportunities.”

Despite those frustrations, he remains hopeful. He pleads with the youth not to give in to despair.

“You are powerful. You are loved. You are valued. Please do not succumb to substances as a way to numb the pain. I implore you not to sniff or smoke your brilliance away.”

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